PALO ALTO, Calif., June 25, 2021 /PRNewswire/ -- Nytro.ai, the leading Pitch Intelligence platform for experiential onboarding and sales readiness, today announced that The Globee® Awards, organizers of world's premier business awards programs and business ranking lists, has named Nytro.ai a two-time Gold Globee® winner in the 8th Annual 2021 Sales and Customer Service Excellence Awards. These prestigious global awards recognize achievements in sales, service, support, and business development from all over the world.

Nytro.ai Wins 2 Gold Globee® Awards For Best Sales Enablement Solution and Best Sales Training Solution of the Year in the 8th Annual 2021 Sales and Customer Service Excellence Awards Nytro.ai is an AI-Powered Pitch Intelligence platform that is changing the way sales and customer-facing team leaders onboard and continually prepare their teams. The platform integrates ongoing real-world pitch practice scenarios to identify which customer-facing reps are ready to speak to prospects before they get on live calls.

The annual Sales and Customer Service Excellence Awards are industry and peer international competition honoring achievements in disciplines that create the best customer experience for business successes everywhere.

Nytro.ai was recognized in the following categories:

Gold Globee® Winner for Best Sales Enablement Solution

Gold Globee® Winner for Best Sales Training Solution of the Year

"It's an honor to be recognized as an industry leader by the Globee Awards and we couldn't be more proud for receiving the Gold Award for both the Best Sales Enablement Solution and the Best Sales Training Solution of the Year," said Mike Stone, CEO of Nytro.ai. "This further validates our position as the leading SaaS provider in preparing sales reps and customer-facing teams to confidently and effectively pitch at scale."

Nytro.ai is an AI-Powered Pitch Intelligence platform that is changing the way sales and customer-facing team leaders onboard and continually prepare their teams. The platform integrates ongoing real-world pitch practice scenarios to identify which customer-facing reps are ready to speak to prospects before they get on live calls. Nytro.ai uses artificial intelligence to score, grade and rank pitch submissions against best practice examples, giving managers instant insights into rep readiness across a number of useful dimensions. Companies utilizing Nytro.ai see faster sales productivity ramp periods, higher win rates, and greater ability to adapt to change.

The Globee® Sales and Customer Service Excellence Awards is the world's premier recognitions program created to honor industry-wide and peer achievements of individuals, teams, departments, most valuable professionals, milestones, and champions in Sales & Customer Success, Customer Service & Contact Centers, Sales and Service Enablement which includes Training, Consulting, and Outsourcing.

To learn more about Nytro.ai visit: nytro.ai

About Nytro.ai

Nytro.ai is the leading Pitch Intelligence platform for sales onboarding and readiness. Harnessing the power of artificial intelligence and machine learning, Nytro.ai can analyze customer-facing rep pitches and demos at scale, providing instant visibility into rep performance and actionable insights that accelerate onboarding, improve readiness and increase sales velocity. Fortune 100 companies along with Global 1000 companies are benefiting from Nytro.ai's modern and intuitive platform to enable customer-facing reps and their managers with the sales readiness and pitching confidence needed in the new age of remote selling. For more information, please visit Nytro.ai.

About the Globee Awards

Globee Awards are conferred in eleven programs and competition: the CEO World Awards®, the Consumer World Awards®, The Customer Sales & Service World Awards®, the Globee® International Best in Business Awards, the Golden Bridge Awards®, the Cyber Security Global Excellence Awards® and Security World Awards, the IT World Awards®, One Planet® American Best in Business Awards, the Globee® Employer Excellence Awards®, the Globee® Corporate Communications & Marketing World Awards, and the Women World Awards®. Honoring organizations of all types and sizes and the people behind their success, the Globee Awards recognize outstanding achievements and performances in businesses worldwide. Learn more about the Globee Awards at https://globeeawards.com

Media Contact:

Rajiv Parikh

650.218.1121

[email protected]

SOURCE Nytro.ai