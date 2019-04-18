NYU Clive Davis Institute and Billboard Magazine Announce Unique Educational Program Focused on the Music Industry

NEW YORK, April 18, 2019 /PRNewswire/ -- The Clive Davis Institute of Recorded Music at NYU's Tisch School of the Arts, in collaboration with Billboard magazine, today announced Music Industry Essentials; a unique program designed to illuminate and instruct learners on the inner-workings of the $17 billion music industry.

Provided entirely online, the program is powered by Yellowbrick, a New York-based education technology company that creates career-discovery courses in partnership with top universities, major media outlets, and brands. FIT, Parsons, NYU, Complex, Allure, and Teen Vogue have all participated in previous programs; sharing their knowledge in fast-growing industries like fashion, beauty, sneaker design and trade, and sports.

Music Industry Essentials encompasses six courses and includes over 20 hours of instructional content and related activities from music business experts at NYU/Tisch Clive Davis Institute, as well as industry insiders from Billboard and other leading organizations across the music industry.

"For as long as people have been making music, passionate listeners have been dedicating their lives to making sure that music gets heard," said Jeff Rabhan, Chair of the Clive Davis Institute of Recorded Music at NYU's Tisch School of the Arts and a course instructor. "With this program, motivated fans will learn what it takes to make a difference in this multi-billion-dollar, worldwide business."

In addition to Rabhan, NYU-based instructors include Dan Charnas, Associate Arts Professor and author of the book, "The Big Payback: The History of the Business of Hip-Hop;" Associate Arts Professor, musician, and producer JD Samson; Nicholas Sansano, Associate Chair, Director of Production Curriculum, Director of Musicianship and Performance Curriculum, musician, and producer; and Marc Plotkin, Assistant Arts Professor, musician, and producer.

Key members of Billboard's editorial team will also share their expertise and insights in supplemental course content. These include Senior Director of Music Jason Lipshutz; Senior Editor for R&B and Hip-Hop Gail Mitchell; and Executive Editor for West Coast & Nashville Melinda Newman. Silvio Pietroluongo, SVP of Charts and Data Development; and Joe Kelley, Executive Director, Artist Relations, will also participate.

"As the world's most influential music media brand, Billboard has always exposed readers to the latest developments in and around the music business," said Hannah Karp, Editorial Director for Billboard Media Group. "Now, with the help of Yellowbrick and NYU, we have a chance to take that educational role a step further: preparing the music industry leaders of tomorrow."

The coursework will explore all angles of the music business and take students through topics including the History & Evolution of the Music Industry, Digital Music & Rights, Music Production, Performance & Events, Industry Structure & Roles, and Marketing & Fan Engagement.

"Our team is dedicated to harnessing learners' passions and channeling them into real career pursuits," said Rob Kingyens, President and CEO of Yellowbrick. "Our learners get exposure to the business side of the things they're passionate about, through a globally recognized university and industry insiders, putting them on a path towards a career they'll love."

Program information is available at www.yellowbrick.co/music .

About NYU Clive Davis Institute of Recorded Music

The Clive Davis Institute of Recorded Music provides professional business and artistic training toward a Bachelor of Fine Arts degree for students who aspire to succeed as creative entrepreneurs in the music industry. The program bears the name of its chief patron and advisor, Clive Davis.

About Billboard Media Group

Billboard is the world's largest voice in music, built on the most complete and well-respected database of charts across all music genres. The Billboard charts define success in music. From the iconic Billboard magazine to Billboard.com, the ultimate consumer-facing destination for millions of passionate music fans, to the industry's most elite conference series and influencer events including the Power 100 and Women in Music – the Billboard brand has unmatched authority among fans, artists and the industry alike. In 2016, The Hollywood Reporter-Billboard Media Group acquired Spin Media's storied music assets Spin, Vibe, and Stereogum, establishing the world's largest music brand by digital traffic, social reach, and audience share. The combined entity of music and entertainment properties now reaches 41 Million + unique visitors and more than 20% of U.S. millennials.

About Yellowbrick

Yellowbrick's mission is to empower the next generation of talent to achieve their calling by tapping into passion points that spark success, fuel personal advancement, and unlock doors to fulfilling careers. With integrated partnerships across top-tier educational institutions and brands, Yellowbrick courses and experiences put learners on a path toward careers in the industries they love. Find out more at www.yellowbrick.co .

Contact: billboard@42west.net

SOURCE Billboard