NYU Development Research Institute Appoints Sadek Wahba as Senior Fellow

NEW YORK, April 21, 2021 /PRNewswire/ -- NYU Development Research Institute (DRI) has named Sadek Wahba, PhD, as senior fellow. DRI is a research institute focused on applying economic research to the problems of world poverty. It was founded and is led by NYU economics professors and researchers.

A former World Bank economist, Wahba is the founder, chairman and managing partner of I Squared Capital, an investment firm focusing on infrastructure investments around the world. He was formerly the CEO of Morgan Stanley Infrastructure Partners. He holds a PhD in economics from Harvard University and is a senior member of St. Antony's College, Oxford University.

From a research policy standpoint, Wahba focuses on understanding and measuring the effects of infrastructure investment on economic growth, including its impact on reducing income inequality and poverty in the U.S. and emerging economies.

"Sadek Wahba's deep knowledge and experience in the world of infrastructure, alongside his academic credentials, will make a strong contribution to DRI's intellectual and policy reach," said Rajeev Dehejia, codirector of DRI and professor of economics and public service at NYU's Robert F. Wagner Graduate School of Public Service.

Wahba stated, "It is a great pleasure to join DRI as a non-resident senior fellow. DRI's mission of expanding research on economic development, both in emerging and developed economies, with a goal of having a positive impact on the lives of the poor, is a critical mission, and I hope to contribute through my interest in infrastructure development."

About NYU Development Research Institute

The NYU Development Research Institute is an independent, non-partisan organization led by Rajeev Dehejia, William Easterly, and Yaw Nyarko, economists at NYU. DRI seeks to expand the number and diversity of serious commentators on economic development, in both emerging economies and the developed world. A key goal of DRI is to have a positive impact on the lives of the poor, who deserve the benefit of high-quality economic research applied to the problems of world poverty.

