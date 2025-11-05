NYU Jonathan Tisch Center of Hospitality, Stayntouch, and IDeaS Release 2026 Hotel Technology Outlook Report

New research reveals key trends shaping hotel technology investment, satisfaction, and strategy, and a clear shift toward Best-in-Class integrated systems over All-in-One platforms.

NEW YORK, Nov. 5, 2025 /PRNewswire/ -- The NYU School of Professional Studies Jonathan M. Tisch Center of Hospitality (NYU SPS Tisch Center), in collaboration with Stayntouch and IDeaS Revenue Solutions, today released a new industry report, 2026 Hotel Technology Outlook: Best-in-Class vs. All-in-One Systems. Led by NYU SPS Tisch Center graduate students, this capstone study explores how hotel operators evaluate and invest in technology, comparing Best-in-Class systems, which are specialized high-performing solutions integrated around a core PMS, with All-in-One systems that offer a suite of capabilities through a single provider.

Based on insights from more than 300 hotel professionals across a diverse range of roles and property types, the research identifies the priorities, satisfaction levels, and investment plans shaping the next phase of hotel technology adoption. As hotels increasingly rely on technology to drive performance and enhance guest satisfaction, the decision between flexibility and simplicity has become a key factor in long-term strategy.

Key findings from the report include:

Hoteliers Favor Specialized Systems

Among respondents planning to change their tech stack, 30% of users of All-in-One systems intend to move to Best-in-Class solutions, compared with 14% of users of Best-in-Class solutions moving to All-in-One systems. Hotels are prioritizing flexibility, functionality, and control.

Usability and Support Drive Adoption

Ease of use and support are top factors in tech decisions across all respondents. Only 34% of users of All-in-One platforms planning to switch are satisfied with training and support, highlighting a critical gap in usability.

Best-in-Class Leads in Satisfaction and Retention

Users of Best-in-Class systems report higher satisfaction across tools: 70% satisfied with their property management system (vs. 55% of users of All-in-One platforms) and 59% satisfied with their revenue management solution (vs. 51% of users of All-in-One platforms), showing stronger retention.

All-in-One Systems Lead to More Guest-Facing Issues

Users of All-in-One systems report more booking errors (57% vs. 45%), missed preferences (51% vs. 41%), and check-in delays (46% vs. 23%) compared with Best-in-Class systems. Relying on one platform creates a single point of failure which can lead to major guest issues.

Technology Maturity Shapes Strategy

Among independent hotels with 101–250+ rooms, 68% adopt Best-in-Class systems for their scalability, advanced functionality, and data precision, while 54% of hotels with 100 rooms or fewer use All-in-One platforms for their simplicity and affordability.

Integration Remains a Major Challenge and Opportunity

With 38% of respondents citing integration as a top pain point, vendors have an opportunity to strengthen partnerships and provide accessible APIs that enhance the hotel technology experience and maximize investment value for Hotels.

"We're proud to partner with, and grateful for the support of Stayntouch and IDeaS in sharing the findings of this comprehensive hotel technology report on Best-in-Class and All-in-One solutions, especially at a time when hoteliers rely on these tools to enhance efficiency and profitability," said Vanja Bogicevic, Clinical Associate Professor at the NYU SPS Tisch Center and director of the HI Hub Experiential Learning Lab. "This collaboration between the industry and academia reflects the college's mission to expand access to experiential education and foster innovation

"We're honored to partner with NYU SPS Tisch Center of Hospitality and IDeaS on this report," said Jacob Messina, CEO of Stayntouch. "The findings are clear: hoteliers are choosing Best-in-Class solutions for their specialized functionality and flexibility, with 30% of All-in-One users planning to make the switch—more than double the rate going the other direction. At Stayntouch, we've built a robust partner ecosystem that solves the integration challenge, giving hotels specialized tools that work together seamlessly to drive both guest satisfaction and operational performance."

"Hoteliers desire consistent, effective technology that takes into consideration their need for future growth and innovation. This report's findings show how vital integrations and collaboration are among hospitality technology providers today, with 51% of respondents looking to replace or upgrade their technology stack over the next 12-24 months," said Klaus Kohlmayr, Chief Evangelist & Development Officer at IDeaS. "We are pleased to share the results of this report with the industry and appreciate the unique collaborative efforts between IDeaS, the NYU SPS Tisch Center and Stayntouch, to bring the findings to fruition."

Download the full report: 2026 Hotel Technology Outlook | Best-in-Class vs. All-in-One Systems

About NYU SPS Jonathan M. Tisch Center of Hospitality

The NYU School of Professional Studies Jonathan M. Tisch Center of Hospitality is a leading center for the study of hospitality, travel, and tourism. Founded in 1995, the Tisch Center was established in response to the growing need for hospitality and tourism undergraduate and graduate education. Its cutting-edge curricula attract bright, motivated students who seek to become leaders in their fields. The Tisch Center recently launched the Hospitality Innovation Hub (HI Hub) that will foster entrepreneurship and creative solutions for the industries it serves. The state-of-the-art facilities offer students, start-ups, established industry partners, and investors opportunities to learn, discover, innovate, and invest. For more information about the NYU SPS Jonathan M.Tisch Center of Hospitality, visit sps.nyu.edu/tisch.

About Stayntouch

Stayntouch delivers a full-featured and Best-in-Class cloud property management system (PMS) with a comprehensive library of over 1,200 best-in-class integrations. Our cloud-native PMS empowers hotels to drive revenue, reduce costs, enhance service, and captivate their guests. Stayntouch's newly expanded PMS platform, Stayntouch 2.0, further simplifies hotel operations, allowing hotels to streamline and accelerate direct bookings, process payments easily, and simplify integrations - offering an even more enhanced guest experience. Stayntouch is supported by a team of professionals with deep roots in the hospitality industry and is a trusted partner to industry-leading management companies including Sage Hospitality, HEI Hotels & Resorts, EOS Hospitality, and Stoney Creek Hotels, innovative independent brands such as Village Hotels, Pod Hotels, and First Hotels, and iconic independent properties such as the TWA Hotel and Zoku Amsterdam. For more information, visit www.stayntouch.com.

About IDeaS

IDeaS, a SAS company, powers profitable hospitality. As the global leader in revenue management, IDeaS supports a diverse range of hospitality, including independent hotels, resorts, global hotel chains, cruise lines, and parking brands. IDeaS' AI-driven solutions go beyond forecasting and pricing to optimize revenue, boost profitability, and improve efficiency, helping hospitality organizations build fully connected commercial strategies. With more than 30,000 installations globally, IDeaS continues to innovate and set the standard for growth, performance, and value in the next era of hospitality.

SOURCE Stayntouch