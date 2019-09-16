NYU Langone Conducts First-Ever Foot and Ankle Arthroscopic Treatment with New Visualization Technology

NEW YORK, Sept. 16, 2019 /PRNewswire/ -- NYU Langone Health recently became the first ever health system to perform a foot and ankle arthroscopic procedure with a new camera system for minimally invasive surgery that requires only local anesthesia.

Orthopedic surgeons at NYU Langone's Foot and Ankle Center debuted the NanoScope™ visualization system, a needle-sized, 1.9-mm chip-on-the-tip scope. It aids in diagnosing conditions such as arthritis and cartilage injuries, and can even facilitate orthopedic or endoscopic procedures in joints such as the knee, elbow, wrist, and ankle.

John G. Kennedy, MD, chief of the Division of Foot and Ankle Surgery and professor in the Department of Orthopedic Surgery at NYU Langone, performed an ankle debridement—a technique to "clean out" bone spurs and scar tissue from the ankle of an athlete who had previous cartilage restoration surgery—as the first procedure using the new system. The procedure enabled Dr. Kennedy to evaluate the cartilage repair at the same time as removing the bone spurs. The patient was able to walk out of the office 15 minutes after the procedure.

"We are thrilled to be the first center to utilize this new platform, which not only facilitates the most cutting-edge treatments for our patients, but also allows them to be a partner in their own medical care," says Dr. Kennedy. "With NanoScope™, we can show our patients real-time images of their joint in the comfort of our clinic, and act quickly and precisely to address certain joint issues that greatly impact their quality of life, without having to wait for an MRI or set foot in an operating room."

The NanoScope™ visualization system, developed and manufactured by Arthrex, combines leading-edge technology in imaging sensors, LED light, and image management to allow surgeons to perform minimally invasive arthroscopy and guide injections in tighter joint spaces that have previously been difficult to visualize. NanoScope™ offers a complement to MRI, allowing for high-resolution visualization in a doctor's office.

Available treatments for patients who meet the criteria for this approach include debridement for anterior ankle spurs seen in athletes; cartilage repair procedures; debridement for foot arthritis and ankle arthritis; Achilles, peroneal, and posterior tibial tendon debridement; and biologic augmentation of joints and tendons using platelet-rich plasma and other regenerative augments.

"The Department of Orthopedic Surgery has long been a leader in bringing innovative approaches to common joint issues," says Joseph D. Zuckerman, MD, the Walter A.L. Thompson Professor of Orthopedic Surgery and chair of the department. "Our use of this new technology exemplifies our mission to deliver the most advanced care to our patients to improve their experience and outcomes."

Patients who have sports- or dance-related ankle or foot injuries as well as common foot and ankle conditions can receive innovative and quality care at any of NYU Langone's foot and ankle care program outpatient locations. These include the Foot and Ankle Center at Joan H. and Preston Robert Tisch Center at Essex Crossing, the Diabetic Foot and Ankle Center, and NYU Langone Orthopedic Center.

