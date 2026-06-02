NYU LANGONE HEALTH ANNOUNCES PLANS FOR A STATE-OF-THE-ART ACADEMIC MEDICAL CENTER IN MELVILLE

Reinforcing its dedication to Long Island, the top-ranked health system for quality and safety will construct a new campus on 45 acres to provide the most advanced care.

NEW YORK, June 2, 2026 /PRNewswire/ -- As part of its comprehensive strategy to expand access to the highest-quality care across Long Island, NYU Langone Health today announced plans to build a world-class, state-of-the-art academic medical center in Melville, near the border of Nassau and Suffolk Counties.

Credit: Ennead Architects

The new campus will include a modern hospital with more than 500 private inpatient rooms, more than 70 emergency department bays, and advanced operating and procedure suites with the latest diagnostic imaging capabilities. Reflecting NYU Langone's integrated approach to healthcare, the site will also include the tuition-free NYU Grossman Long Island School of Medicine and space to conduct leading scientific research. A significant ambulatory footprint around the new campus will further enhance access to comprehensive outpatient care. The multiyear project is subject to extensive state and local approvals.

Construction is expected to create up to 8,000 union-represented construction jobs on Long Island, with an additional 2,500 indirect jobs across the region. Once open, the medical center will bring thousands of permanent jobs to the region. NYU Langone will maintain a strong presence throughout Mineola during construction and beyond.

"This is one of the most ambitious and exciting projects ever undertaken by NYU Langone," said Alec C. Kimmelman, MD, PhD, dean and CEO of NYU Langone. "The benefits to Long Island—a community I grew up in, and one that our institution cares deeply about—will allow us to better serve patients across Nassau and Suffolk Counties with the highest-quality care, in a modern facility that offers the latest technologies. We are committed to working with local officials, hearing from the community, and continuing to grow our presence all across the island."

"This incredible project complements the extensive network that NYU Langone has already established across Long Island, with more than 120 physician practices and more coming online soon. The addition of NYU Langone Hospital—Suffolk to our system last year also elevated the care in that community," said Fiona B. Druckenmiller, chair of NYU Langone's Board of Trustees. "With these plans for Melville, I can think of no better way to continue to fulfill our trifold mission—to care, teach, and discover—here on Long Island."

"As a lifelong Long Islander, I couldn't be more proud to see NYU Langone continue investing in this remarkable community," said Ken Langone, chair emeritus of NYU Langone's Board of Trustees. "This transformative academic medical center represents a powerful commitment to expanding access to the highest-quality care for patients across Long Island while also advancing the education and research that will shape medicine for generations to come."

NYU Langone will work closely with Huntington town officials to align plans for the new medical center with their vision for the Melville Town Center. The presence of healthcare professionals, including medical residents and students, is expected to add to the vibrant community envisioned there. NYU Grossman Long Island School of Medicine is the only tuition-free, primary-care-focused medical school with an accelerated three-year MD program in New York State. Dean Kimmelman affirmed NYU Langone's excitement to be an integral part of the project.

NYU Langone is strengthening the primary care workforce on Long Island by creating clearer pathways for students and trainees to build long-term careers in the communities it serves. Forty percent of the school's recent graduating class will remain on Long Island.

Driven by strong demand for its top-quality care across Long Island, NYU Langone will expand emergency and other key specialty clinical services in Mineola, including cancer, cardiology, and neurology. These expanded clinical programs will remain in Mineola after the completion of the Melville campus. NYU Langone will continue investing in nearby ambulatory care, including the addition of radiation oncology services at NYU Langone's Research and Academic Center in Mineola and planned renovations at Perlmutter Cancer Center's 120 Mineola Boulevard location.

NYU Langone's footprint in Nassau County includes dozens of practices, including NYU Langone Ambulatory Care Garden City, which opened at 1111 Franklin Avenue in 2024 with 32 clinical specialties in a 260,000-square-foot space. NYU Langone recently purchased the building at 1200 Franklin Avenue, directly across the street, with plans to develop another multispecialty ambulatory center in a former Lord & Taylor building.

The new Melville campus will be located in the Town of Huntington, in western Suffolk County. On May 21, NYU Langone completed its purchase of a 45-acre parcel at the Huntington Quadrangle in Melville, just southeast of where the Long Island Expressway meets New York State Route 110, at a total cost of $135.5 million. The site offers exceptional access from all directions and will support the development of a robust campus with clinical, research, and education facilities while preserving green space, providing ample parking, and supporting the community's broader goals for the ambitious reimagining of its Melville Town Center.

"This is a tremendous victory for Long Island. As NYU Langone continues to expand, this new facility will bring a new level of care and research, create jobs for thousands, provide educational opportunities, and become part of the community. There could be no better news for Melville, and we wish NYU Langone tremendous success as they establish this new facility," said Suffolk County Executive Ed Romaine.

"The NYU Langone academic medical center is an exciting opportunity for the Town of Huntington. It will undoubtedly be a major component for the Melville Town Center and the surrounding community. We look forward to the next steps in this process and hearing NYU Langone's plans over the coming weeks," said Huntington Town Supervisor Ed Smyth.

The project requires various state and local approvals and an environmental impact study that will solicit public comment once drafted.

Since 2007, NYU Langone has expanded its footprint in the New York City region by 376 percent, now occupying 14.4 million square feet across more than 320 locations throughout the tristate area. NYU Langone employs over 13,000 Long Islanders and has new ambulatory surgery centers expected to open in Patchogue and Manhasset later this year.

Since officially joining the system last year, NYU Langone Hospital—Suffolk has seen ongoing improvement in patient experience and quality of care, most recently advancing from two to four stars in Centers for Medicare & Medicaid Services ratings over the past year alone. Length of stay has continually decreased, the time to see a provider in the emergency department has significantly decreased, and the hospital has received verification to care for all adult trauma patients, regardless of severity.

NYU Langone has consistently achieved the best patient outcomes through a rigorous focus on quality that has resulted in some of the lowest mortality rates in the nation. U.S. News & World Report ranked four of its clinical specialties No. 1 in the nation. Additionally, Vizient Inc., a leading healthcare performance organization, placed NYU Langone Hospital—Long Island among the top 10 specialized complex medical centers in the nation, with its outpatient locations No. 1 out of 66 networks nationwide. The system includes a vast research enterprise and two tuition-free medical schools.

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SOURCE NYU Langone Health System