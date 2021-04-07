NYU Langone Health Expands Its Outpatient Care Network on Long Island's East End

Four practices formerly on Roanoke Avenue have relocated to NYU Langone Medical Associates—Riverhead , a new facility conveniently located at 889 East Main Street, at the entrance of Long Island's North Fork and about a half a mile east of the Long Island Aquarium. Additionally, NYU Langone Ambulatory Care—Bridgehampton, located at 2510 Montauk Highway, opens at the end of May.

"We're expanding our footprint and commitment on Long Island to serve a growing population of patients looking for high-quality health care services," says Andrew Rubin, senior vice president for clinical affairs and ambulatory care at NYU Langone. "These new sites have been in the works for years, but they are opening at a time when we've recently seen an increase in patient volume during the pandemic."

The East End of Long Island, a long-time summer refuge for many city residents, recently became a more permanent option during the coronavirus disease (COVID-19) pandemic, which ushered a rapid rise in individuals and families moving from the city to the suburbs.

Services Available at the New Multispecialty Locations

The new outpatient care center in Riverhead offers a variety of primary care and specialty care services including the following:

endocrinology

internal medicine

oncology expertise, with advanced cancer therapies and bone marrow biopsies, through Perlmutter Cancer Center

contemporary imaging services, including X-ray and a cystoscopy suite

urology, including prostate biopsy

NYU Langone Medical Associates—Riverhead is a nearly 14,000-square-foot facility that features 25 exam rooms and ample parking, providing the capacity to care for more than 300 patients daily. Additional clinical services are planned, as the site grows, including pulmonology and gastroenterology, as well as the opening of its state-of-the-art endoscopy suite that has two procedure rooms for upper and lower endoscopy.

NYU Langone Ambulatory Care—Bridgehampton is a 3,500-square-foot-facility with 6 exam rooms where doctors offer internal medicine and cardiology care with related diagnostic services.

"Combining comfort and convenience with modern, patient-centered design, these two highly functional multi-specialty locations align with our vision of how physical environments can inform the highest possible quality of care and play a powerful role in healing," says Vicki Match Suna, AIA, executive vice president and vice dean for Real Estate Development and Facilities (RED+F) at NYU Langone.

Surgical procedures and advanced diagnostic testing are performed locally at NYU Langone Hospital—Long Island in Mineola and NYU Langone Ambulatory Surgery Center—Garden City, so patients can receive world-class care close to home.

Integrated, Nationally Acclaimed Care Throughout Long Island and Beyond

Patients seeking NYU Langone Health's high-quality healthcare benefit from its extensive network of experts at NYU Langone Hospital—Long Island (formerly known as NYU Winthrop Hospital) and a myriad of local outpatient care facilities.

Patients have access to several locations nearby in Suffolk County that provide primary, cardiology, and cancer care.

As part of its growing footprint on Long Island, NYU Langone recently opened a large outpatient care center, NYU Langone Ambulatory Care East Meadow, at 1530 Front Street, and plans are underway to open another multispecialty center in Bethpage in the fall of 2021, as well as a future site currently under development in Garden City.

For so-called snowbirds who split their time between Long Island and Florida, NYU Langone has ambulatory services available in Palm Beach County, Florida.

NYU Langone's vast network of outpatient and inpatient locations are interconnected by a single electronic health record (EHR) system, Epic—a central repository for all clinical information. The EHR also enables the use of innovative technology that enhances delivery of care. While at home or on the go, via the free mobile NYU Langone Health app, NYU Langone's patient health management portal NYU Langone Health MyChart allows patients to schedule appointments directly online, access virtual urgent care, message directly with their providers, receive test results, view and update medical history and medications, and pay bills electronically.

