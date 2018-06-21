NYU Langone Health Introduces Telepsychiatry To Brooklyn Schools

Welcome to telepsychiatry—an interactive video-based means of connecting patients to important mental health services. NYU Langone is now making this service available through its network of school-based health programs.

"Today's youth face enormous physical, emotional, and mental health challenges," says Larry K. McReynolds, executive director, Family Health Centers at NYU Langone. "The demand across the country for pediatric and adolescent behavioral health services far exceeds the number of professionals trained in child and adolescent psychiatry. Telepsychiatry is a clinically and cost effective solution that also is easily accessible."

ADHD, depression, anxiety, panic disorders, phobias, and post-traumatic stress are the common mental health problems among children and teens. They are often exacerbated by difficult living conditions, according to W. Gordon Frankle, MD, chief of psychiatry at NYU Langone Hospital–Brooklyn.

"With approval from the New York State Office of Mental Health, we launched a pilot program in telepsychiatry in late March at two schools: P.S. 24 and Sunset Park High School," Frankle says. "At the end of the school year, we will evaluate the program and plan next steps."

McReynolds points out that telepsychiatry is greatly facilitated through Epic, NYU Langone's sophisticated electronic medical record system accessible at all NYU Langone facilities, including hospitals, doctors' offices, clinics, and community- and school-based health centers. "Without Epic, school-based telepsychiatry would not be possible," he adds.

How Telepsychiatry Works

Serobyan is one of four child and adolescent psychiatrists at the Sunset Terrace Family Health Center, where behavioral health and primary care services are provided, and from where Serobyan and her colleagues conduct telepsychiatry sessions.

Before his "video visit," the child was seen in the school-based health center and his vital signs, weight, and height were entered into Epic for Serobyan to review in her office.

Once the session began, the young boy's face beamed as his guardian told the doctor that the new medication he was prescribed seemed to be working. The guardian reported a marked improvement in his behavior in class and at home. After reviewing his medication and overall health, and discussing next steps, a follow-up video visit was scheduled.

"I could see that the boy looks happy and appears in better control," noted Serobyan.

The telepsychiatry session is conducted the same way as a face-to-face visit. If needed, Serobyan has the ability to remotely adjust the video camera for a close-up or wide-angle view of the room.

"Both the guardian and the patient were very pleased with the new way of seeing Dr. Serobyan," says Gerardine Cadet Mareus, LCSW, manager for school-based behavioral health at the Family Health Centers at NYU Langone. "Previously, she would have had to leave work early, pick up the boy from school and rush to the doctor's office several blocks away. This new arrangement cuts down some of the stresses associated with coordinating busy schedules."

Appointments with psychiatrists based at the Sunset Terrace Family Health Center are coordinated by the on-site social worker for about 60 elementary school patients who attend P.S. 24, and another 50 teens who are students at Sunset Park High School.

