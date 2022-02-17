NYU Langone Health Opens 195,000 Square-Foot, Multispecialty Outpatient Care Center for Women's Health & Wellness in Midtown Manhattan

"This new, state-of-the-art facility gives us opportunity to dramatically expand our scope of services within gynecology and obstetrics and enhance care for patients with a full range of specialty services," says Dana R. Gossett, MD , the Stanley H. Kaplan Professor and chair of the Department Obstetrics and Gynecology . "A true one-stop-shop for women's health in a convenient new location, we're committed to providing the highest level of integrated, quality care that NYU Langone is known for across the region."

Once fully open, NYU Langone Ambulatory Care Center East 53rd Street will comprise the following features:

195,000 square-feet—spanning 5 clinical floors

approximately 100 patient exam rooms

seven state-of-the-art procedure suites

75 providers from more than a dozen clinical specialty areas

convenient midtown Manhattan location easily accessed by mass transit

location easily accessed by mass transit décor includes art, furniture, textiles, and other interior features made by women

About NYU Langone Ambulatory Care Center East 53rd Street

Four practices have relocated from the surrounding area to NYU Langone Ambulatory Care Center East 53rd Street, and specialists there are currently seeing patients on the fourth floor. In the spring, the NYU Langone Fertility Center will move from its current location on First Avenue to 53rd Street. In addition, the Joan H. Tisch Center for Women's Health, a large multispecialty practice on the Upper East Side, will relocate there next year.

At the new center, patients will have access to routine and specialty care, educational programs, and related outpatient surgical procedures in the following areas:

comprehensive obstetric and gynecologic care, offering specialized care through the Maternal Fetal Medicine at NYU Langone Obstetrics and Gynecology Associates and NYU Langone's Endometriosis Center

primary care, internal medicine, and a wide array of specialty care, including cardiology, dermatology, endocrinology, gastroenterology, rheumatology, physical therapy, pelvic floor therapy, and sports medicine

specialized clinical offerings, such as perinatal mental health, midlife medicine, and cancer survivorship programs, transgender and gender-diverse care, and holistic approaches to fibroid treatment

advanced diagnostic and imaging services, including mammography, CT Scan, MRI, X-rays, echo stress test, endoscopy, bone density, and ultrasound

access to clinical trials, including gynecologic oncology trials

"Bringing providers together in a collaborative space enhances our ability to better meet the needs of our diverse patient population," says Andrew Rubin, senior vice president for clinical affairs and ambulatory care at NYU Langone. "We anticipate being able to provide 20 percent more appointments in this spacious center, and we'll add new providers and specialties over time based on demand."

In addition to the wide range of services offered, the space itself is designed to reinforce a healing environment.

"With design elements created and chosen by women, this new facility offers our patients a beautiful, inviting, and also highly functional space with a focus on wellness and wellbeing," says Vicki Match Suna, AIA, executive vice president and vice dean for real estate development and facilities at NYU Langone. "From the moment of arrival in the main lobby's open light-filled atrium, visitors are welcomed by vibrantly colorful and stunning works of art, including the "Healing Shawl" by Marela Zacarías and a sweeping glass mural by artist Anne Lindberg which spans the building's five clinical floors. Each piece of art, along with thoughtfully selected fabrics, furniture, and finishes all come together for a patient experience that compliments NYU Langone's high-quality level of care."

SOURCE NYU Langone Health