NYU Langone Health Recognized as an LGBTQ+ Healthcare Equity Leader for 12th Consecutive Year

NEW YORK, May 7, 2024 /PRNewswire/ -- For the 12th year in a row, NYU Langone Health has been named an LGBTQ+ Healthcare Equality Leader in recognition of its commitment to providing high-quality, comprehensive care for all patients and a safe, supportive environment for employees. NYU Langone earned this designation from the Human Rights Campaign Foundation, the nation's largest LGBTQ+ advocacy group, which released the 16th iteration of its Healthcare Equality Index (HEI) today.

Human Rights Campaign Foundation

Of the record 1,065 healthcare facilities that participated in the HEI 2024 survey and scoring process, NYU Langone was one of just 384 that received the top score of 100, earning the "LGBTQ+ Healthcare Equality Leader" designation.

"There are so many people at NYU Langone that are advocating for patients every day and making pathways to help our system be more aware and inclusive for the LGBTQ+ community," said Nancy Sanchez, Executive Vice President and Vice Dean for Human Resources at NYU Langone Health.

"I have never been prouder to work here and my biggest wish is that everyone, both staff and patients, know how much work has been done, progress made, and what the future holds within our healthcare system," said Kevin T. Moore, DNP, RN, assistant director of LGBTQ+ clinical services for NYU Langone.

Across the system, NYU Langone provides all patients with thoughtful care that is specific to each individual's needs. Tisch Hospital and Kimmel Pavilion, NYU Langone Hospital—Brooklyn, NYU Langone Hospital—Long Island, Hassenfeld Children's Hospital, NYU Langone Orthopedic Hospital, and the Family Health Centers at NYU Langone have all been previously recognized and were honored again this year for advancing care for LGBTQ+ patients. Hassenfeld was one of only four children's hospitals in New York state recognized as leaders.

About NYU Langone's Performance on the Healthcare Equality Index Report

The Healthcare Equality Index is a benchmarking tool and resource that promotes equitable care by systematically evaluating and certifying health systems on their policies, programs, and sense of responsibility for LGBTQ+ patients, visitors, and employees.

The index evaluates and scores healthcare facilities on detailed criteria falling under four central pillars:

Foundational policies and training in LGBTQ+ patient-centered care

LGBTQ+ patient services and support

Employee benefits and policies

Patient and community engagement

"The Human Rights Campaign Foundation's HEI recertification is not so easy to continue to attain and, rightly so, they make it more and more challenging for systems to prove their allyship with their LGBTQ+ staff, patients, and families," Moore said.

Media Inquiries:

Casey Nicholl

646-983-4920

[email protected]

SOURCE NYU Langone Health