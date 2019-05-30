NYU Langone Hospital-Brooklyn Appoints Director of Vascular Neurology, Comprehensive Stroke Center

Board certified in neurology and vascular neurology , Yaghi will oversee the Joint Commission–accredited Comprehensive Stroke Center at NYU Langone Hospital–Brooklyn. He brings more than a decade of experience in advanced neurology and internal medicine practice. In addition to being a skilled practitioner, Yaghi is a prolific researcher.

"The brain is a fascinating organ," says Yaghi, who will also direct clinical vascular neurology research for NYU Langone Health. "There are still so many things we do not yet know about the brain. Nevertheless, it is an exciting area to study, particularly in understanding the causes of stroke and how best to treat and prevent the disease."

Yaghi, a fellow of the American Heart Association, has co-authored more than 100 peer-reviewed articles in neurology journals, including the Journal of American Medical Association Neurology, the New England Journal of Medicine, and Stroke. His studies investigate cardiac abnormalities that act as indicators of stroke risk and treatments to reduce plaque buildup in brain arteries.

"Dr. Yaghi brings a passion for discovery and innovating new methods for delivering life-saving stroke care," says Aaron Lord, MD, chief of neurology at NYU Langone Hospital–Brooklyn. "His clinical expertise will add tremendous value to our Comprehensive Stroke Center."

Previously, Yaghi was an attending vascular neurologist in the Comprehensive Stroke Center at Rhode Island Hospital in Providence, R.I., and held a stroke faculty appointment in the Department of Neurology at the Brown University Alpert Medical School. He completed advanced vascular neurology and vascular neurology fellowships at Columbia Presbyterian Medical Center in New York and was elected chief neurology resident during his training at the University of Arkansas College of Medicine in Little Rock, Ark. Yaghi received his medical degree from American University in Beirut, Lebanon.

To learn more about NYU Langone Hospital–Brooklyn or to schedule an appointment visit nyulangone.org.

Media Inquiries:

Colin DeVries

colin.devries@nyulangone.org

718-630-7414

SOURCE NYU Langone Hospital-Brooklyn

Related Links

https://nyulangone.org/locations/nyu-langone-hospital-brooklyn

