NYU Langone Orthopedic Surgeons Present Latest Clinical Findings & Research at AAOS 2026

NEW YORK, March 2, 2026 /PRNewswire/ -- NYU Langone Health orthopedic experts are presenting their latest clinical findings and research discoveries at the 2026 Annual Meeting of the American Academy of Orthopaedic Surgeons (AAOS), held March 2 to 6 in New Orleans, Louisiana.

Among the topics presented:

Physiological, not biological, age should determine ACL reconstruction in athletic patients over 50.

AI chatbot allows hip and knee arthroplasty patients to ask basic pre- and postoperative questions, as well as potentially embarrassing queries, at any time.

Patients with metal allergies are at higher risk of poor recovery and quality of life after receiving knee replacement implants.

Hip fracture surgery for elderly patients can safely wait until the next day.

Prophylactic measures make no difference in infection rates for high-risk patients after hip replacement.

"The faculty of our department are always focused on uncovering new, innovative ways to heal while improving the patient experience and outcomes," said Joseph D. Zuckerman, MD, the Walter A. L. Thompson Professor of Orthopedic Surgery at NYU Grossman School of Medicine, chair of the Department of Orthopedic Surgery, and a former president of AAOS. "This year's impressive group of presentations at the nation's premier orthopedic meeting is a testament to how the department endeavors to always deliver world-class care to our patients."

At NYU Langone, ranked No. 2 in the nation for orthopedics by U.S. News & World Report, more than 35,000 orthopedic procedures are performed annually by more than 300 orthopedic physician faculty.

Physiological, not biological, age should determine ACL reconstruction in athletic patients over 50.

Athletic people with ACL injuries should not be treated based on their chronological age, which is standard practice, but should instead be treated based on their physiological age, overall health, and functional goals, according to a new study by NYU Langone Orthopedics.

More patients in their 50s, 60s, and beyond are remaining athletically active and are participating in sports that require cutting and pivoting types of movements during which an intact ACL is critically important. Despite this, there remains hesitation in some circles about offering ACL reconstruction in this age group.

This study clearly shows that in well-selected patients over 50, ACL reconstruction can reliably restore knee stability, facilitate a return to meaningful activity, and deliver high satisfaction with low failure rates. Age alone should not be a contraindication to surgical intervention in appropriately selected patients, according to this research.

This retrospective study looked at 155 patients over 50 who received ACL reconstructions at NYU Langone Health. Although researchers have followed these patients for just over six years, collecting meaningful midterm data, longer-term outcomes are still needed to better understand durability and progression to osteoarthritis or arthroplasty, among other things, in this age group.

"We undertook this research in response to a clear demographic shift that we've seen in athletically active patients who are 50 and older, and thought that it was important to help surgeons counsel patients using data rather than assumptions," said Kirk A. Campbell, MD, associate professor, Department of Orthopedic Surgery at NYU Grossman School of Medicine. "Our hope is that this study supports thoughtful, individualized decision making and reassures both surgeons and patients that chronological age alone should not be viewed as a contraindication to ACL reconstruction when patients' activity level and overall quality of life are at stake."

March 2, 2:44 PM - 2:48 PM, Room 253 – Paper Presentation, Program Number: 125

AI chatbot allows hip and knee arthroplasty patients to ask basic pre- and postoperative questions, as well as potentially embarrassing queries, at any time.

NYU Langone Orthopedics researchers found that patients used a novel AI chatbot to ask surgery-related questions before their procedures. The chatbot enabled patients to ask questions at any time — with the added benefit of anonymity, which encouraged them to ask sensitive questions, a study found.

In this pilot study of the chatbot, patients were given QR codes during their appointment that connected them with the chatbot. Most patients asked about surgical logistics and postoperative concerns, but some asked questions they might have hesitated to raise with their surgeon, including topics related to sexual activity after surgery, which indicates that patients may prefer chatbots for potentially embarrassing questions because they offer privacy, immediacy, and the absence of judgment.

Some patients also asked questions in other languages, highlighting the importance of developing validated multilingual educational tools. The chatbot also offered surgeons a tool to offer more efficient patient education, the study found.

"We believe that the integration of artificial intelligence chatbots in healthcare has the potential to enhance patient engagement and alleviate the workload for medical staff," said Morteza Meftah, MD, associate professor, Department of Orthopedic Surgery at NYU Grossman School of Medicine. "Many patients sought information outside regular clinic hours, underscoring the value of reliable, on-demand educational support. This is preferable to patients relying on uncontrolled online sources, which may contain misinformation or variable quality."

March 3, 11:10 AM – 11:14 AM, Room 212 – Paper Presentation, Program Number: 223

Patients with metal allergies are at higher risk of poor recovery and quality of life after receiving knee replacement implants.

Patients with metal allergies experience slower early recovery and may be less likely to achieve their desired mobility and quality of life after total knee replacement, according to research by NYU Langone Orthopedics.

Metal hypersensitivity is linked to complications after total knee arthroplasty, the replacement of the knee with metal and plastic implants. Its specific impact on patient-reported outcomes has been poorly understood.

This study compared postoperative functional outcomes across a retrospective cohort of 20,634 patients who underwent primary knee arthroplasty. Researchers found that patients who reported metal allergies experienced reduced early recovery and were less likely to achieve clinically meaningful improvement over time, compared with patients who reported non-metal allergies and patient who reported not having any allergies at all. They also found no difference in outcomes between patients with a reported metal allergy who received hypoallergenic implants compared with standard implants.

"From a clinical standpoint, this emphasizes the importance of early identification of patients at risk for suboptimal postoperative progress and tailoring expectations and support accordingly," said Anna Cohen-Rosenblum, MD, director of patient-reported outcomes research at NYU Langone Orthopedics. "Given the potential implications for postoperative satisfaction and rehabilitation, clinicians should be aware of the impact of metal allergies and consider additional support or counseling for affected individuals. Future prospective studies incorporating larger numbers of patients with allergy testing and implant type will help clarify the mechanisms underlying these outcome differences, and guide optimal management strategies, which may not necessarily require the use of hypoallergenic implants."

March 5, 3:34 PM - 3:38 PM, Room 225 – Paper Presentation, Program Number: 623

Hip Fracture Surgery for Elderly Patients Can Safely Wait Until the Next Day

Hip fractures are strongly associated with increased morbidity and mortality and are expected to rise in incidence as the general population ages. In the elderly population, surgical timing is among key factors that are critical to achieving the best outcomes, and the general consensus is that reducing the time to surgery improves patient survival and other positive postoperative outcomes.

However, new research from NYU Langone Orthopedics shows no notable differences were observed in key outcomes for patients undergoing surgery the same day as their hip fracture compared to those who receive surgery the next day. This study suggests that next-day hip fracture surgery appears safe for geriatric patients.

The retrospective review of 1,694 patients at NYU Langone found that there was no difference for key outcomes that include in-hospital complication incidence, mortality, and readmission rates. Length of stay was longer in patients receiving next-day hip surgery.

"Given the range of data defining optimal time to surgery for patients with hip fracture, a 24-hour threshold seems arbitrary and may place undue resource burden on hospitals and providers without clear benefit in patient outcome," said Sanjit Konda, MD, associate professor of orthopedic surgery at NYU Grossman School of Medicine. "Logically, earlier surgery is always optimal when possible, especially in sicker patients. However, as patients with hip fracture are disproportionately elderly and have a larger relative comorbidity burden, there are myriad reasons that surgery might be delayed to stabilize the patient. This study shows that these patients are no worse off, and could influence surgical practices."

March 2, 8:28 AM - 8:32 AM, Room 344 – Paper Presentations, Program Number: 051

Prophylactic Measures Make No Difference in Infection Rates for High-Risk Patients After Hip Replacement

NYU Langone Health researchers found that there are no clinically significant differences in infection rates when using various prophylactic measures in high-risk patients one year after total hip arthroplasty, a procedure that replaces an arthritic hip joint with artificial components. Infection prevention measures, such as vancomycin powder or an iodine-based lavage, should be left up to surgeon or hospital discretion, a study concludes.

"Infection of a hip replacement is a costly and difficult complication following total hip arthroplasty, so developing a better understanding of perioperative infection-prevention strategies is important," said lead study investigator Joshua Rozell, MD, site chief of orthopedic surgery at NYU Langone Hospital—Brooklyn. "These findings suggest that the use of povidone-iodine or vancomycin powder — by themselves or in combination — can remain at the discretion of the surgeon or institution."

This first-of-its-kind multicenter randomized control trial evaluated the efficacy of local vancomycin powder, dilute povidone-iodine lavage, or a combination vancomycin and povidone-iodine protocol against normal saline irrigation in 798 patients.

March 3, 10:34 AM - 10:38 AM, La Nouvelle – Ballroom B, Program Number: 200

