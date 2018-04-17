NYU Tandon Conference to Explore the Ways AR and VR are Changing NYC's Media Landscape

Panelists include:

Marcelle Hopkins , co-director of virtual reality, The New York Times

, co-director of virtual reality, Rori DuBoff , managing director, content innovation, Accenture Interactive

, managing director, content innovation, Accenture Interactive Mike Woods , director of immersive content, m ss ng p eces

A keynote address, "The Road to Immersive Media," will be offered by Jacob Loewenstein, the manager of business development and product strategy at Samsung NEXT.

Aimed at helping established businesses and startups understand recent advancements in the technology and how they can leverage it, "Focus MR: The Effect of Mixed Reality on New Media in NY" will take place on Wednesday, April 18, 2018, from 6 to 8 p.m. at Samsung NEXT NY, 30 W. 26th St., 7th Floor, NY, New York 10010.

"The NYU Tandon School of Engineering and our Future Labs are proud to partner with Samsung NEXT NY to host this important event," said Dean Katepalli Sreenivasan. "We are at the cusp of a new era of mixed reality technology, and our faculty researchers and students are fully engaged in exploring the possibilities it presents, not just in media, but in healthcare, education, and beyond. The Focus: MR series provides an excellent opportunity for academics and practitioners to push the boundaries of this emerging medium and advance New York City's reputation for innovation."

The NYC Economic Development Corporation (NYCEDC) and Mayor's Office of Media and Entertainment (MOME) recently formed a partnership with NYC Media Lab and its founding university partners – NYU Tandon and Columbia University – to lead a VR/AR Lab at the Brooklyn Navy Yard as well as a workforce development center at CUNY Lehman College in the Bronx. The new facility is expected to cement New York City and its partners as leaders in these emerging technologies by fostering innovation, supporting startups, and creating jobs.

For more information and to register for "Focus: MR," click here.

About the New York University Tandon School of Engineering

The NYU Tandon School of Engineering dates to 1854, the founding date for both the New York University School of Civil Engineering and Architecture and the Brooklyn Collegiate and Polytechnic Institute (widely known as Brooklyn Poly). A January 2014 merger created a comprehensive school of education and research in engineering and applied sciences, rooted in a tradition of invention and entrepreneurship and dedicated to furthering technology in service to society. In addition to its main location in Brooklyn, NYU Tandon collaborates with other schools within NYU, the country's largest private research university, and is closely connected to engineering programs at NYU Abu Dhabi and NYU Shanghai. It operates Future Labs focused on start-up businesses in downtown Manhattan and Brooklyn and an award-winning online graduate program. For more information, visit http://engineering.nyu.edu.

www.facebook.com/nyutandon

@NYUTandon

View original content with multimedia:http://www.prnewswire.com/news-releases/nyu-tandon-conference-to-explore-the-ways-ar-and-vr-are-changing-nycs-media-landscape-300631292.html

SOURCE NYU Tandon School of Engineering

Related Links

http://www.engineering.nyu.edu.

