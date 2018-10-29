NYU Winthrop Hospital Diabetes Executive Earns Elite Honor as a 2018 Fellow of the American Academy of Nursing

NYU Winthrop Hospital, situated on Long Island, is ranked among the top 10 hospitals in the New York Metro area by U.S. News and World Report , and Ms. Peragallo-Dittko is the only staff member in the history of the Hospital to earn this distinguished honor by the American Academy of Nursing. Fellowship selection criteria included evidence of significant contributions to nursing and healthcare. Also taken into consideration was the extent to which the nominee's nursing career influenced health policies and the health and well-being of all.

"Virginia Peragallo-Dittko's leadership and vision have impacted thousands, as she has tirelessly helped patients with diabetes, along with their families, to live healthy and productive lives," said John F. Collins, President and CEO of NYU Winthrop Hospital. "She has led the charge for diabetes education and prevention, and in the process, has had a transformative influence of diabetes care, helping to put NYU Winthrop on the map as the regional leader."

Ms. Peragallo-Dittko's selection for the prestigious fellowship is a testament to her lifelong commitment to advocating for the best programs to understand and treat diabetes and associated conditions. She is a long-time proponent not just for educating the public about diabetes and pre-diabetes, but educating the medical community as well. In addition, she has demonstrated national leadership in forming policy and practice in diabetes prevention, management and education, and has been the recipient of several large grants for her work including funding by the National Institutes of Health.

Ms. Peragallo-Dittko's vast professional contributions to academia have also had a tremendous impact on advancing the science of diabetes education. She has served as the author and Editor-in-Chief of a landmark textbook as well as the first Associate Editor of The Diabetes Educator journal. In addition, Ms. Peragallo-Dittko holds the prestigious distinction of being the only recipient of both the Outstanding Educator in Diabetes by the American Diabetes Association and Diabetes Educator of the Year by the American Association of Diabetes Educators – two elite national awards.

"My work, dedicated to the care and education of people with diabetes, has focused on the translation of science to clinical practice. The impact of my work is found along a continuum– from grassroots community-based programs to national policy and programming. Selection as a Fellow by academic peers is particularly meaningful and provides an opportunity to publicly thank my teachers, mentors, colleagues and family," said Ms. Peragallo-Dittko.

Ms. Peragallo-Dittko joined NYU Winthrop Hospital (then known as Nassau Hospital) in 1985 as Director of the Diabetes Education Center. It was in this role that she helped the Center attain accreditation and the highest level of excellence that it continues to be renowned for today.

ABOUT THE DIABETES EDUCATION CENTER AT NYU WINTHROP HOSPITAL

The Diabetes Education Center at NYU Winthrop Hospital offers self-management education and support. The Center's highly experienced team of Certified Diabetes Educator experts is committed to guiding and teaching individuals the necessary skills to effectively manage diabetes. Programs include Diabetes Prevention, Diabetes Self-Management Education, Personalized Nutrition Counseling, Technology and Diabetes, and Insulin Pump training—all with the common goal of helping individuals to successfully manage their chronic condition and avoid the many associated complications.

ABOUT NYU WINTHROP HOSPITAL

NYU Winthrop is the Long Island affiliate of NYU Langone Health and is ranked by U.S. News & World Report as one of the top-10 New York metro-area hospitals. The hospital was founded in 1896 by local physicians and concerned citizens and is now a 591-bed medical center and ACS Level 1 Trauma Center. The Hospital features more than 75 divisions of specialty care, offering comprehensive inpatient and outpatient programs and services to address every stage of life. NYU Winthrop also has a Research Institute that conducts robust research and studies that are helping to shape the future of medicine. The Hospital, with ties to New York University, blends the progressive philosophy and advances of a teaching and research institution with a personal approach to patient care that is the cornerstone of the organization.

