NYU Winthrop Hospital Receives National Rankings by U.S. News & World Report

NYU Winthrop Hospital ranked nationally in Cardiology and Heart Surgery, Diabetes and Endocrinology, Gastroenterology and GI Surgery, Nephrology, Orthopedics and Urology. In addition to these six, NYU Winthrop also ranked as "High Performing" in Geriatrics, Neurology and Neurosurgery, and Pulmonology and Lung Surgery.

"This is a wonderful achievement for NYU Winthrop and everyone who contributes to the high quality of our care," said John F. Collins, President and CEO of NYU Winthrop Hospital. "Nearly 10 years ago, we committed to achieve national prominence for Winthrop, now NYU Winthrop Hospital. Coupled with our focus on improving quality and quality reporting, we worked hard to secure recognition for our improvements, such as in the U.S. News & World Report rankings. To achieve national ranking in six specialties is a true reflection of the hard work and dedication of our staff at NYU Winthrop."

The rankings were based on data from 2015-2017, combined with quality and performance measures. Rankings were published this morning on U.S. News & World Report's website.

For 30 years, U.S. News & World Report's "Best Hospitals" rankings has helped guide patients to the most complex, highest quality care for their conditions.

NYU Winthrop is the Long Island affiliate of NYU Langone Health and is ranked by U.S. News & World Report as one of the top-10 New York metro-area hospitals. The hospital was founded in 1896 by local physicians and concerned citizens and is now a 591-bed medical academic center and ACS Level 1 Trauma Center. The hospital features more than 75 divisions of specialty care, offering comprehensive inpatient and outpatient programs and services to address every stage of life. NYU Winthrop also has a Research Institute that conducts robust research and studies that are helping to shape the future of medicine. The hospital, with ties to New York University, blends the progressive philosophy and advances of a teaching and research institution with a personal approach to patient care that is the cornerstone of the organization. The NYU Winthrop campus is also home to the new NYU Long Island School of Medicine—a tuition-free school with an accelerated three-year curriculum devoted exclusively to training primary care physicians.

