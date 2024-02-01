NYX Professional Makeup and Cardi B Get Ducking Plump in Brand's First-Ever Commercial Debuting at the Big Game

America's #1 Gloss Brand Continues Evolution into Sports and Pop Culture Entertainment

LOS ANGELES, Feb. 1, 2024 /PRNewswire/ -- NYX Professional Makeup announces its first-ever Big Game commercial—starring global icon, Cardi B—debuting on Sunday, February 11. The Grammy-award winning artist and longtime fan of NYX secures her first-ever beauty partnership with the campaign.

NYX Professional Makeup and global icon, Cardi B, team up to bring fans a 15-second teaser in anticipation of the brand's Big Game commercial debut. NYX Professional Makeup releases exclusive new shade, Cherry Spice, of their viral Duck Plump High Pigment Plumping Lip Gloss in celebration of the brand’s Big Game partnership with Cardi B.

"NYX is a brand that I've used since high school and that's why it's so special to partner with them for this campaign," said Cardi B. "NYX has always made the best, affordable products, and that's why I still use them today. We had a lot of fun making this over-the-top, hilarious commercial and I can't wait for everyone to see."

NYX Professional Makeup's commercial will tackle the traditionally male-dominated football industry with Cardi B and powerful women at the forefront. Featuring the brand's latest viral product, Duck Plump High Pigment Plumping Lip Gloss, the spot aims to flip the script on male stereotypes with a humorous look at the extreme plumping sensation of the gloss, which will leave audiences laughing.

NYX Professional Makeup, known for their powerhouse partnerships in entertainment, today reveals the campaign teaser featuring Cardi B. The 30-second commercial will then air during the second half of the Big Game, followed by an extended cut on the brand's social channels.



"NYX Professional Makeup is a brand rooted in entertainment," said Denée Pearson, Global Brand President. "For our 25th year, we wanted to make history with our first-ever Big Game commercial and our first major celebrity partnership. We've gone big, creating the ultimate entertainment content made to be bold, colorful, and fun while celebrating powerful women. There is no better partner than Cardi B—a global icon who is both a major makeup lover and trendsetter. We are excited to bring NYX to the forefront of culture on the ultimate entertainment stage."

"For many years, we have been building NYX as the brand of entertainment with strategic partnerships at the height of culture," said Yasmin Dastmalchi, General Manager of NYX Professional Makeup. "With our inaugural Big Game campaign, we are excited to merge beauty and sportstainment as we continue our evolution into an unstoppable brand with no boundaries."

The fun doesn't stop there. The brand will reveal an exclusive product launch to support the campaign. Today, February 1, NYX Professional Makeup, known for their professional grade products at accessible price points, will release the new Duck Plump shade 'Cherry Spice' worn by Cardi B in the commercial, exclusive to nyxcosmetics.com and ULTA Beauty.

"As the global lip authority and the #1 gloss brand in America, we are so ducking excited to build on our newest gloss pillar with the exclusive launch of Cherry Spice," said Denée Pearson.

Be sure to tune in for all the pre-game, game day and post-game surprises on the Gen Z favorite brand's social channels.

Developed in partnership with creative agency McCann New York, the spot is directed by award-winning directors Quinn Katherman and Paul Hunter of Prettybird, one of the most inclusive global creative communities in the entertainment industry.

ABOUT NYX PROFESSIONAL MAKEUP

NYX Professional Makeup is a modern, digitally native makeup brand on the forefront of today's emerging beauty trends. A leader in the global color cosmetics industry, NYX Professional Makeup is an affordable professional makeup line with every shade, color and tool needed to create makeup artistry at every level. Rooted in a professional artistry heritage, NYX Professional Makeup boasts a successful multi-channel approach at the forefront of digital and retail. A social media pioneer, NYX Professional Makeup is one of the most influential and top-ranked brands, and is followed by top beauty vloggers, Instagram stars, and their millions of fans. While headquartered in the heart of Los Angeles, NYX Professional Makeup is a global brand available in more than 70 countries at thousands of retailers consisting of specialty beauty and fashion stores, freestanding shops and beauty supply stores, as well as on www.nyxcosmetics.com.

