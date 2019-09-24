NYX Professional Makeup Announces Halloween Collaboration with Academy Award-Winning Pro Makeup Artist, Ve Neill

Within each "Wonderland After Dark" bundle, fans will also discover a NEW NYX Professional Makeup product launch – Glow-On Lip Gloss. This blacklight-activated lip gloss instantly transforms to reveal an intense neon pigment with mirror-like shine. Starting today, all six product bundles are available for purchase, including: Ace & Spade (graphically gorgeous joker), Alex (wildly curious zombie), Bunni (dark, twisted rabbit), The Queen (blood-thirsty vampire), Topsy-Turvy (colorfully scary skull) and Kitty Kat (psychedelic feline) at NYXCosmetics.com and NYX Professional Makeup Stores nationwide.

In keeping with its digital heritage, launching on October 1, NYX Professional Makeup will also offer a virtual try-on feature for all six looks on their website. The hyper-realistic try-on tool includes first-to-market blacklight technology, which allows fans to see the Glow-On Lip Gloss activate in real time.

"Ve Neill is the ultimate definition of a true professional makeup artist," says Yann Joffredo, Global Brand President. "As a brand rooted in professional artistry for all, we are thrilled to take our long-standing relationship to the next level with this exclusive collaboration. Wonderland After Dark represents our limitless commitment to the aspiring artistry community as the #1 accessible professional brand."

In addition to the collaboration, Neill, best known for her work on A Star is Born, Hunger Games, and Beetlejuice — returns to the FACE Awards to judge for a 7th time. Finalists will create their interpretation of the Wonderland After Dark looks for the chance to be crowned the first-ever global FACE Awards winner.

The Freedom and Artistry for Creative Expression (FACE) Awards is an annual competition hosted by NYX Professional Makeup, where aspiring makeup artists submit videos in the hopes of earning the coveted title: Artist of the Year.

To find out more about the NYX Professional Makeup Wonderland After Dark Halloween bundles and 2019 FACE Awards, visit www.nyxcosmetics.com/faceawards.

#WonderlandAfterDark #FACEAwards

