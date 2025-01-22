NYX Professional Makeup Announces NYXTAPE Mixtape Co-Created with Independent Female Artists

NYXTAPE will be released in partnership with SoundOn, TikTok's music distribution and promotion platform, which helps artists earn royalties for their music and connect with the global TikTok community. NYX Professional Makeup will also become the first brand to have an "Artist Profile" on TikTok, allowing fans to download tracks from the campaign directly from the @nyxcosmetics account.

A community-centric brand, NYX Professional Makeup is uniquely positioned to build a deeper connection with their audience: the beauty brand has historically supported emerging artists and creators in a variety of categories. In line with the brand's values of diversity and inclusivity, NYX Professional Makeup has chosen to support emerging female artists to further amplify the voices of their community, continuing to pave new paths for beauty in entertainment.

In July of 2024, NYX Professional Makeup and TikTok hosted five independent artists (Snow Tha Product, Zeina Mates, Dina Ayada, 8ae, and Ashley Mehta) at a three-day songwriting camp led by DJ Rosegold, where songs were written and co-produced in partnership with a number of GRAMMY Award-winning Warner Chappell Music producers. The artists and producers joined creative forces to create a NYXTAPE mixtape inspired by NYX Professional Makeup's Spring 2025 product launches. The songwriting camp culminated in a music video shoot, where the five artists brought their songs to life wearing corresponding makeup artistry provided by the beauty brand.

The music videos can be seen (with all tracks available for download) on the @nyxcosmetics TikTok account, in addition to downloads available on Spotify and other streaming services.

"NYX Professional Makeup is digital-first brand rooted in entertainment and community," said Denee Pearson, Global Brand President. "We lead with innovation while maintaining authenticity in everything we do. We continue to meet our community where they are: on TikTok, where music and makeup intersect. NYXTAPE gives us an opportunity to advocate for women in the music industry, by supporting independent artists in a space where they can truly be heard. You know what NYX looks like, now you'll know what NYX sounds like!"

"TikTok is the platform of choice for forward-thinking brands who want to accelerate business growth with innovative marketing that meaningfully connects with their audiences", said Khartoon Weiss, VP, Global Business Solutions at TikTok. "Our partnership with L'Oréal and NYX Professional Makeup is powered by our Creator economy, and celebrates female-led creativity in music that moves TikTok's global community of over a billion users."

NYX Professional Makeup is no stranger to music: the beauty brand has collaborated with prominent celebrity artists, sponsored major music festivals all over the world, created the original song and viral dance challenge "Buttergloss Pop" for TikTok, and released another original song, "Swipe, Slash, Beat, Repeat," to support its 2024 Halloween campaign.

The NYXTAPE album will be supported with a variety of marketing activations, including a NYXTAPE commercial set to air during the 2025 GRAMMY Awards telecast on Sunday, February 2, and an album release party featuring live performances from artists on February 13.

