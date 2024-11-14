NYX Professional Makeup Launches Home Alone Makeup Collection Inspired by the Disney and 20th Century Studios Classic Holiday Movie

NYX Professional Makeup continues to redefine the beauty industry with standout innovations, rooted in accessible prices, pro formulas, and pop culture. The products, which were inspired by iconic elements of the movie, come to life in the form of a variety of must-have gifts, including:

A 24-piece advent calendar inspired by the beloved McCallister house

A 12-piece mini lip kit packaged in a collectible paint can, a cheeky reference to Kevin McCallister's hilarious burglar booby trap scene

hilarious burglar booby trap scene Two Butter Gloss Pizza Vaults, each featuring six hot and ready fan-favorite shades, a nod to Little Nero's Pizza from the film

An Ultimate "Battle Plan" 16-pan shadow palette to map out your next makeup look

A 14-piece pull-to-open surprise gift box, inspired by the infamous "Wet Bandits" characters, including gloss, highlight, blush, and powder.

"The glam bandits are on the loose this holiday season! We're so excited to once again partner with Disney and 20th Century Studios to bring this iconic movie to life with a NYX twist," said Denée Pearson, Global Brand President at NYX Professional Makeup. "Home Alone is a classic movie cemented in pop culture and close to all hearts, especially during the holiday season! This year, we're thrilled to be part of this holiday tradition, serving our community sultry snatched artistry glam for the holidays!"

The special-edition collection is now available to purchase worldwide at nyxcosmetics.com.

