NYX Professional Makeup Launches "Paint Your Own Story" Pride Campaign, Continuing Ongoing Commitment to LGBTQIA+ Community with a First of Its Kind Meta-Pride Parade

To launch the virtual meta-pride parade on June 24, NYX Professional Makeup has tapped People of Crypto Lab (POC) , a creative and innovation lab dedicated to increasing representation in Web3, and The Sandbox , a leading decentralized gaming metaverse. With diversity and inclusion at the heart of the partnership, NYX Professional Makeup will be the first cosmetics brand to be integrated into The Sandbox . The Web3 initiative will include a uniquely diverse representation of marginalized communities in the form of digital NFT avatars. The brand's avatar collection was inspired by their diverse shade range, leveraging the transformative power of makeup and to underline that makeup has no gender. With this initiative the brand also hopes to continue to inspire consumers' self-expression.

NYX Professional Makeup remains focused on community both in the digital and physical world, and will kick off month-long Los Angeles celebrations, including a live mural painting from artist Seth Bogart; a special partnership with TikTok sensation Saucy Santana; and a drag show open to the public on June 9, at Heart West Hollywood. For those who are not available to celebrate locally, the virtual pride celebrations continue on NYX Professional Makeup's Snapchat with an interactive AR lens.

"We launched our Proud Allies for All campaign in 2020, in an effort to educate our diverse and fierce community on the importance of being an advocate for the LGBTQIA+ community," said Yasmin Dastmalchi, General Manager for NYX Professional Makeup. "Today, the LGBTQIA+ community is a driving force in so many ways, and we are evolving our allyship to bring self-expression and diverse representation into the metaverse."

Since launching its ongoing "Proud Allies for All" campaign, NYX Professional Makeup is proud to have donated more than $150,000 to longtime partner, the Los Angeles LGBT Center. Beginning June 1, consumers are encouraged to support the center by donating at checkout on nyxcosmetics.com. All donations fund programming to help educate audiences about what it means to be an ally to the LGBTQIA+ community.

The 2022 NYX Professional Makeup Pride collection affirms that makeup has no gender and supports the "Paint Your Own Story" campaign with limited edition offerings including Ultimate Eye Paints ($10 USD), #thisiseverything Lip Oil ($6 USD), Matte Setting Spray ($9.50 USD), Wonder Stick Blush ($14 USD) all in limited-edition Pride packaging alongside the latest shade of the best-selling Butter Gloss, Sugar Glass ($5 USD).

For more information about NYX Professional Makeup's "Proud Allies for All" and "Paint Your Own Story" campaigns and to learn how you can participate, see nyxcosmetics.com/proudallies.

ABOUT NYX PROFESSIONAL MAKEUP

NYX Professional Makeup is a modern, digitally native makeup brand on the forefront of today's emerging beauty trends. A leader in the global color cosmetics industry, NYX Professional Makeup is an affordable professional makeup line with every shade, color and tool needed to create makeup artistry at every level. Rooted in a professional artistry heritage, NYX Professional Makeup boasts a successful multi-channel approach at the forefront of digital and retail. A social media pioneer, NYX Professional Makeup is one of the most influential and top-ranked brands, and is followed by top beauty vloggers, Instagram stars, and their millions of fans. While headquartered in the heart of Los Angeles, NYX Professional Makeup is a global brand available in more than 70 countries at thousands of retailers consisting of specialty beauty and fashion stores, freestanding shops and beauty supply stores, as well as on www.nyxcosmetics.com .

ABOUT LOS ANGELES LGBT CENTER

Since 1969 the Los Angeles LGBT Center has cared for, championed, and celebrated LGBT individuals and families in Los Angeles and beyond. Today the Center's nearly 800 employees provide services for more LGBT people than any other organization in the world, offering programs, services, and global advocacy that span four broad categories: Health, Social Services and Housing, Culture and Education, Leadership and Advocacy. We are an unstoppable force in the fight against bigotry and the struggle to build a better world; a world in which LGBT people thrive as healthy, equal, and complete members of society. Learn more at lalgbtcenter.org.

ABOUT PEOPLE OF CRYPTO LAB

People of Crypto Lab (POC) is a creative and innovation hub dedicated to increasing diversity, participation, and representation in Web3 with the mission to build the metaversal blueprint for inclusion and empower black and brown women, BIPOC, LGBTQIA+ and the differently abled. POC firmly believes that Web3 can only scale if diversity and inclusion are rooted in the foundation of what is being built. POC strives to remain blockchain agnostic and create unbiased use cases for multi-chain interoperability. POC Lab is founded by leading Web3 creative communications strategist and gay South Asian Muslim, Akbar Hamid, and black and neurodiverse Web3 degen and former fashion product designer, Simone Berry. Key advisors include leaders from The Sandbox, Animoca Brands, Polygon Studios, WAX, Borderless Capital, Deadfellaz and more. People of Crypto Lab is committed to improving society through crypto activism, representation, and equal opportunities for all. For more information, please visit https://www.peopleofcrypto.io/ and follow us on Twitter, Instagram , and Discord.

ABOUT THE SANDBOX

The Sandbox, a subsidiary of Animoca Brands, is one of the decentralized virtual worlds that has been fueling the recent growth of virtual real estate demand through partnerships with major IPs and brands including Warner Music Group, Ubisoft, The Rabbids, Gucci Vault, The Walking Dead, Snoop Dogg, Adidas, Deadmau5, Steve Aoki, Richie Hawtin, The Smurfs, Care Bears, Atari, ZEPETO, CryptoKitties, and more. Building on existing IP with over 40 million global installs on mobile, The Sandbox metaverse offers players and creators a decentralized and intuitive platform to create immersive 3D worlds and game experiences and to safely store, trade, and monetize their creations. For more information, please visit www.sandbox.game and follow the regular updates on Twitter , Medium , and Discord .

SOURCE NYX Professional Makeup