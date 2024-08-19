NYX Professional Makeup Serves Twisted Pro Artistry with Launch of "Beetlejuice Beetlejuice" Limited-Edition Collection

A master of artistry, NYX Professional Makeup has looked to the singularly creative vision of Beetlejuice's world to create an iconic collection for fans around the globe. High-quality pigments come to life with products featuring iconic design elements inspired by "Beetlejuice Beetlejuice," bringing pieces of the film to fans in a unique and memorable way.

The products for the living and recently deceased are accessibly priced, ranging from $6 to $20. Products include: the Beetlejuice Afterlife Passport Cheek Palette featuring vibrant, high-payoff shades for a perfect flush of color; the Beetlejuice Color for the Recently Deceased Eyeshadow Palette which comes in both matte and metallic finishes; the Beetlejuice Gloss, which brings fan favorite juice gloss back from the dead to drench your lips with hydration for the Afterlife; four limited-edition shades of Sandworm Swirls Butter Glosses; Dead Cold Reusable Undereye Patches; three new Beetlejuice Pinstripe Duo Liners in eye-popping, dual-ended chrome shades; and the iconic Beetlejuice Shrinker Makeup Sponge and Travel Case to perfect your Afterlife makeup routine.

To further amplify the collaboration, NYX Professional Makeup is partnering with diverse creators worldwide to embrace the strange and unusual world of pro artistry. Global creators will take to social platforms to showcase individual artistry looks set to Beetlejuice's distinctive and offbeat soundscape and music.

"At NYX Professional Makeup, we push makeup boundaries with unexpected artistry," said Denee Pearson, Global Brand President of NYX Professional Makeup. "Experimenting with bold colors and creating fantasy through the art of makeup is who we are at our core. We were drawn to the vibrant universe of Tim Burton and had so much fun creating our own twist on the iconic world of Beetlejuice."

The NYX Professional Makeup "Beetlejuice Beetlejuice" collection is available today, August 19, on nyxcosmetics.com/beetlejuice, and nationwide starting on August 25.

ABOUT NYX PROFESSIONAL MAKEUP

NYX Professional Makeup is a modern, digitally native makeup brand on the forefront of today's emerging beauty trends. A leader in the global color cosmetics industry, NYX Professional Makeup is an affordable professional makeup line with every shade, color and tool needed to create makeup artistry at every level. Rooted in a professional artistry heritage, NYX Professional Makeup boasts a successful multi-channel approach at the forefront of digital and retail. A social media pioneer, NYX Professional Makeup is one of the most influential and top-ranked brands, and is followed by top beauty vloggers, Instagram stars, and their millions of fans. While headquartered in the heart of Los Angeles, NYX Professional Makeup is a global brand available in more than 70 countries at thousands of retailers consisting of specialty beauty and fashion stores, freestanding shops and beauty supply stores, as well as on www.nyxcosmetics.com.

ABOUT BEETLEJUICE BEETLEJUICE

Beetlejuice is back! Oscar-nominated, singular creative visionary Tim Burton and Oscar nominee and star Michael Keaton reunite for Beetlejuice Beetlejuice, the long-awaited sequel to Burton's award-winning Beetlejuice. Keaton returns to his iconic role alongside Oscar nominee Winona Ryder as Lydia Deetz and two-time Emmy winner Catherine O'Hara as Delia Deetz, with new cast members Justin Theroux, Monica Bellucci, Arthur Conti in his feature film debut, with Emmy nominee Jenna Ortega as Lydia's daughter, Astrid, and Oscar nominee Willem Dafoe.

After an unexpected family tragedy, three generations of the Deetz family return home to Winter River. Still haunted by Beetlejuice, Lydia's life is turned upside down when her rebellious teenage daughter, Astrid, discovers the mysterious model of the town in the attic and the portal to the Afterlife is accidentally opened. With trouble brewing in both realms, it's only a matter of time until someone says Beetlejuice's name three times and the mischievous demon returns to unleash his very own brand of mayhem.

ABOUT WARNER BROS. PICTURES

Warner Bros. Pictures is a part of Warner Bros. Motion Picture Group, which also includes New Line Cinema and Warner Bros. Pictures Animation. Warner Bros. Pictures partners with the world's most inspiring storytellers to create extraordinary entertainment on every screen for global audiences. Warner Bros. Pictures has been at the forefront of the motion picture industry since its inception and continues to be a leading creative force, producing the broadest slate of films for worldwide theatrical release.

ABOUT WARNER BROS. PICTURES DISCOVERY GLOBAL CONSUMER PRODUCTS

Warner Bros. Discovery Global Consumer Products (WBDGCP), part of Warner Bros. Discovery's Revenue & Strategy division, extends the company's powerful portfolio of entertainment brands and franchises into the lives of fans around the world. WBDGCP partners with best-in-class licensees globally on award-winning toy, fashion, home décor and publishing programs inspired by the biggest franchises from Warner Bros.' film, television, animation, and games studios, HBO, Discovery, DC, Cartoon Network, HGTV, Eurosport, Adult Swim, and more. With innovative global licensing and merchandising programs, retail initiatives, and promotional partnerships, WBDGCP is one of the leading licensing and retail merchandising organizations in the world.

SOURCE NYX Professional Makeup