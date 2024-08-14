NYX Professional Makeup Teams Up with Gordon Ramsay and Holly Ramsay to Create Exclusive Buttermelt Blush Cake Recipe

Top chef, content creator, and globally-renowned beauty brand unite for unexpected partnership

LOS ANGELES, Aug. 14, 2024 /PRNewswire/ -- NYX Professional Makeup, known for their powerhouse partnerships in entertainment, has baked their way into the kitchen to bring their latest product launch, Buttermelt Blush, to life. The beauty brand has tapped none other than world famous chef and daughter, Gordon and Holly Ramsay, to create an exclusive cake recipe in support of the blush to surprise and delight audiences all over the world.

Gordon's cake recipe was released as the result of a humorous interaction on TikTok with his daughter, beauty and lifestyle creator, Holly Ramsay, as she attempted to bake a cake inspired by the blush via her Instagram and TikTok .

Gordon, who is known on social media for his lighthearted critiques of amateur chef content, posted a stitch video cheekily criticizing Holly's baking skills and promptly dropped an official cake recipe of his own.

"I never thought I would be part of a beauty campaign with my daughter, but what drew me to this partnership with NYX was the opportunity to entertain our global audiences in a fun and unexpected way," said Gordon Ramsay. "On top of that, working with my daughter was the icing on the cake!"

The Buttermelt Blush cake recipe features ingredients such as almond butter and shea butter, which are found in the new product. The colors in the frosting were also inspired by the 12 different shades offered in the pigment-packed assortment.

In line with NYX Professional Makeup's community-first strategy, the brand has scaled the partnership even further by partnering with chefs and top-tier creators, such as Next Level Chef's Tineke Younger, to join in on the challenge by testing out Gordon's recipe and posting their version of the NYX Professional Makeup Buttermelt Blush cake on their channels.

"What sets NYX apart from other beauty brands is the ability to innovate and collaborate with unexpected partners, like iconic chef Gordon Ramsay," said Denée Pearson, Global President of NYX Professional Makeup. "We connect with our communities by being part of the cultural conversations and breaking the boundaries of traditional beauty and entertainment. Plus, who doesn't love cake?!"

NYX Professional Makeup continues to entertain audiences with out-of-the-box and unexpected collaborations. This social-driven, multi-faceted partnership also gives audiences an opportunity to try an exclusive Gordon Ramsay recipe at home.

The recipe can be accessed on NYX Professional Makeup's social channels and at nyxcosmetics.com

Buttermelt Blush is a cruelty-free pressed powder blush that offers up to 12 hours of pigmented wear. The formula is fade and transfer-resistant and gives off both, soft matte and glowy finishes. Available now on nyxcosmetics.com, ULTA, Target, Walmart, Walgreens, CVS, JCPenney and Amazon.

ABOUT NYX PROFESSIONAL MAKEUP

NYX Professional Makeup is a modern, digitally native makeup brand on the forefront of today's emerging beauty trends. A leader in the global color cosmetics industry, NYX Professional Makeup is an affordable professional makeup line with every shade, color and tool needed to create makeup artistry at every level. Rooted in a professional artistry heritage, NYX Professional Makeup boasts a successful multi-channel approach at the forefront of digital and retail. A social media pioneer, NYX Professional Makeup is one of the most influential and top-ranked brands, and is followed by top beauty vloggers, Instagram stars, and their millions of fans. While headquartered in the heart of Los Angeles, NYX Professional Makeup is a global brand available in more than 70 countries at thousands of retailers consisting of specialty beauty and fashion stores, freestanding shops and beauty supply stores, as well as on www.nyxcosmetics.com .

