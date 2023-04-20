NYX Professional Makeup's GORJS Launches Dream Vortex, the Beauty DAO's First Artist NFT Collection

The world-renowned beauty brand has carefully selected a team of talented, curated digital artists to create unique NFTs that will drive engagement and growth for the Web3 community.

LOS ANGELES, April 20, 2023 /PRNewswire/ -- NYX Professional Makeup today announced the Dream Vortex NFT collection, the first artist collection for the GORJS beauty DAO. The brand recruited Team Alpha, a carefully selected roster of nine artists based on their talents, exceptional expertise, and global impact on the 3D avatar community to create 4,150 unique NFTs for Dream Vortex. The drop is designed for participants to mint an NFT pass via OpenSea on April 27, 2023. Once the pass is minted, the participants can burn it in exchange for access to a unique avatar from the artists' collections.

Dream Vortex is the first opportunity for the GORJS Team Alpha artists to experiment and shape the direction of beauty in the metaverse through the DAO. Each unique piece of art is derived from their interpretation of a new era of beauty, building on the values of diversity, inclusion, creativity, and entertainment.

Using the DAO's Treasury funds, the Team Alpha artists were paid an upfront stipend to work on their collections and will receive royalties on all primary and secondary sales. Additionally, all nine artists will retain full ownership of their unique avatar IP, which could be a game-changer and a significant shift in the creator economy approach for how artists secure equitable compensation and recognition.

"Dream Vortex fosters the idea that creative expression should not be limited to any one group and establishes a digital foundation for global creators and artists who can participate in the DAO," said Yann Joffredo, Global Brand President of NYX Cosmetics. "At NYX Professional Makeup, we're championing our community to define the future of beauty and lead the cultural conversation around what digital makeup artistry will be in Web3, the metaverse and beyond."

The GORJS Dream Vortex launch consists of a multi-phased approach, allowing the FKWME Pass Holders a guaranteed airdrop following the sale. The first phase will be allocated for members who earned GORJS 'crowns' – NFT badges that the community can obtain by engaging in quests within GORJS – and will guarantee their mint on OpenSea. The second and third phases are attributed to the allowlist and waitlist members, followed by the fourth phase for general sale on OpenSea as well.

The collection creates an engaging experience for buyers because to reveal their unique NFT, members will have to burn their NFT pass to reveal the artwork and traits after they have minted. Once their avatar is revealed owners can use the GORJS crowns they received from engaging with the community to unlock utilities tied to avatar traits. This engagement-based mechanism will drive the community's growth and heighten the anticipation for their revealed artwork.

NYX Professional Makeup is leveraging several powerful key players in the Web3 space to partner with for Dream Vortex, including OpenSea, The Sandbox, Polygon, QuestN, Infinite Objects, Hologram and Rory Rockmore jewelry. These partners will offer distinct utilities for each NFT, such as phygital art elements. These special utilities will be tied to physical traits within the art such as background, body parts, eyes, makeup, hair, and clothing.

Through the efforts of these various dominant Web3 partners, the GORJS Dream Vortex collection is helping cultivate interoperability as these NFTs are not only pure digital artistry, but they are also creating a users' digital Web3 identity.

About NYX Professional Makeup

NYX Professional Makeup is a modern, digitally native makeup brand on the forefront of today's emerging beauty trends. A leader in the global color cosmetics industry, NYX Professional Makeup is an affordable professional makeup line with every shade, color and tool needed to create makeup artistry at every level. Rooted in a professional artistry heritage, NYX Professional Makeup boasts a successful multi-channel approach at the forefront of digital and retail. A social media pioneer, NYX Professional Makeup is one of the most influential and top-ranked brands, and is followed by top beauty vloggers, Instagram stars, and their millions of fans. While headquartered in the heart of Los Angeles, NYX Professional Makeup is a global brand available in more than 70 countries at thousands of retailers consisting of specialty beauty and fashion stores, freestanding shops and beauty supply stores, as well as on www.nyxcosmetics.com.

About OpenSea

OpenSea is the world's leading peer-to-peer marketplace for NFTs. OpenSea makes minting, purchasing, and selling NFTs frictionless, and offers multi-chain options for creators and collectors of all kinds to own and shape their relationships directly.

