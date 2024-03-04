NYXI Unveils Revolutionary NYXI Warrior: The Ultimate Game-Changer for NGC Controllers

HONG KONG, March 4, 2024 /PRNewswire/ -- Responding to gamer demands for an enhanced Switch controller experience and inspired by the Gamecube style, NYXI Wizard Series Joy-pad has taken the gaming community by storm. This idea was a brainchild of Michael, CEO of NYXI, who is tech-savvy, as well as being a nostalgia and gaming enthusiast. The success of the Wizard Series exemplifies NYXI unwavering commitment to delivering exceptional performance tailored to the gaming community's preferences.

A Technological Leap Forward for NYXI

NYXI Warrior Bluetooth Controller (The nostalgic design and innovative technological features elevate it beyond any other Gamecube controllers in the market today. As the ultimate in NGC controllers, NYXI Warrior wireless controller stands out as the preferred option for nostalgic enthusiasts who want the best.)

Fueled by the cutting-edge technology, NYXI is thrilled to unveil the latest innovation, the NYXI Warrior, which redefines NGC controllers with multi-platform compatibility and ultimate performance.

Brand-new Optical Microswitches

When milliseconds decide victory, NYXI's optical microswitches in Warrior's D-pad and A/B/X/Y ensure speed, precision, and durability. These switches feature instant activation, with 0.3mm actuation travel and 0.2ms response time—nearly three times faster than traditional mechanical switches. With up to 10 million clicks, NYXI's optical microswitches offer lightning-fast precision crucial for competitive gaming, redefining gaming excellence.

Hall effect sensor technology for enhanced precision

NYXI Hall effect joysticks ensure no drift in lifetime. Additionally, NYXI also utilizes Hall effect sensors in the triggers to accurately measure changes in magnetic fields to ensure reliable game control. These sensors capture subtle movements, increasing accuracy in genres especially for racing games, FPS and other game genres that require fine manipulation.

Moreover, the NYXI Warrior controller features adjustable trigger lengths, granting gamers customization options for enhanced comfort during gameplay.

One Controller to Rule Them All

To elevate the gaming experience, along with HD rumble and an 8-way D-pad for precise directional control, NYXI have introduced interchangeable back paddles. This design allows gamers to freely choose programmable back buttons and activate turbo functions according to their personal preferences and gaming needs.

This customization feature enables gamers to seamlessly switch between e-sports and casual gaming with just one controller.

KEY FEATURES:

Compatibility: Switch (3.0.0 or above), Gamecube, Wii, Windows (Windows 10 or above)

Connectivity: Bluetooth, 2.4G Wireless Connection, USB-C Wired Connection

Hall Effect Joystick

Adjustable Hall Sensing Triggers

Interchangeable Back Paddle

--freely choose programmable back buttons and turbo function.

Mechanical L/R Buttons

HD RUMBLE

6-Axis Gyroscope

8-Way D-pad for Precise and Versatile Directional Control

Pre-orders for the NYXI Warrior start on March 5th. Visit the website for more information: NYXIGAME.COM

