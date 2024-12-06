NYXI Unveils the NYXI Flexi Game Controller: A New Era of Customizable Button Layouts

HONG KONG, Dec. 6, 2024 /PRNewswire/ -- Today, NYXI officially announces the global launch of the NYXI Flexi Wireless Game Controller, designed to deliver a seamless and customizable gaming experience across multiple platforms. The NYXI Flexi stands as a strong competitor to other modular design controllers on the market, offering exceptional versatility, precision, and durability.

Customizable Gamepad Layouts

Game Your Way with NYXI Flexi

Switching between different gamepad layouts can be frustrating for multi-platform gamers. NYXI Flexi Wireless Game Controller solves this challenge with its innovative swappable components. Gamers can easily adapt the controller to their preferred style with features like swappable ABXY keycaps, interchangeable D-pad & left joystick. Whether you favor an Xbox layout, Switch button configuration, or Playstation controller joystick placement, the Flexi offers seamless customization for an unparalleled gaming experience.

Exceptional Durability and Precise Control

In addition to its customizable, swappable button layouts, the NYXI Flexi retains NYXI's signature Hall Effect Technology. Hall Effect Analog Triggers with a sensing distance of <0.1mm for precision control and Hall Effect Joysticks with anti-drift technology and zero delay. This combination of flexibility and performance sets the NYXI Flexi apart, offering gamers a unique and exceptional experience during gameplay across multiple platforms.

Key Features of NYXI Flexi Game Controller

Compatibility: PC, Switch, iOS, Android and More

Hall Effect Analog Triggers with a sensing distance of <0.1mm for precision control.

Hall Effect Joysticks with anti-drift technology and zero delay.

Cool Breathing RGB Lighting, with one-click adjustments for different gaming scenarios.

Four Mappable Back Buttons for customizable controls.

Vibration Feedback for an immersive gaming experience.

Adjustable Turbo Function for automatic repeated actions.

6-Axis Gyroscope Motion Sensing specifically for Nintendo Switch.

Game Your Way with NYXI Flexi

"Game Your Way with NYXI Flexi" is more than just a slogan — it's the driving philosophy behind the latest innovation. Following the release of the NYXI Master P1 Wireless PC Controller, the NYXI community pointed out that the Xbox button layout was less ideal for Switch gamers. Responding to this, the NYXI Flexi has been introduced, allowing gamers to seamlessly switch between PC and Switch while enjoying games on different platforms.

About NYXI

NYXI remains dedicated to delivering high-quality, cost-effective products shaped by real user feedback. NYXI are someones who love to innovate, are always on the move, and are crazy about games!

For more information about the NYXI Flexi Wireless Game Controller, please visit

https://nyxigame.com/products/wireless-game-controller-nyxi-flexi

Checkout NYXI Christmas Event for Limited Packaging & Holiday Gifts!

Link: https://nyxigame.com/pages/nyxi-christmas-event

