NZero Announces Partnership with World Wide Technology to Support Carbon Measurement Offerings

Data center partners of World Wide Technology will now have access to NZero emissions reports to inform decarbonization strategies and reach regulatory compliance

RENO, Nev., Feb. 29, 2024 /PRNewswire/ -- NZero , the real-time data and decarbonization platform, today announced its partnership with World Wide Technology (WWT), a leading global technology integrator. NZero's 24/7 carbon emissions tracking and measurement technology and predictive capabilities further extends WWT's carbon measurement offerings in the buildings sector, with a focus on data centers.

"As one of the largest energy consuming industries in the world, data centers have the opportunity to lead by example when decarbonizing the built world," says Adam Kramer, Chief Executive Officer of NZero. "You can't change what you can't measure, and we applaud WWT's efforts to provide their partners the highest level of carbon transparency as they endeavor to achieve their sustainability goals."

NZero's carbon management solution provides 24/7 hourly greenhouse gas (GHG) inventory accounting across Scopes 1, 2, and 3, as well as automated utility data ingestion. This granular level of reporting enables NZero to provide GHG reduction guidance that complies with the law in jurisdictions where individual companies have data center operations. WWT clients will be able to use the reports created by NZero to receive greater understanding of their energy mix composition, identify efficiencies and decarbonization strategies, and annual GHG reporting.

"WWT is delighted to partner with NZero given their expertise in decarbonization technology solutions for the built environment. We see significant potential given recent regulations focusing on the efficiency and carbon emissions of buildings, including data centers," says Brendan Walsh, ESG Principal at World Wide Technology.

Given regulatory developments such as SB 253 and SB 261 in California and the Corporate Sustainability Reporting Directive (CSRD) in Europe, together with supply chain pressures on disclosure, companies are increasingly being required to measure and disclose their carbon emissions. Business and government leaders not only need the highest degree of data granularity available across all scopes, but they need to understand the resulting retrofit opportunities with speed and efficiency to inform operational and capital planning, leverage tax credits, and meet the evolving expectations of stakeholders and reporting standards.

About NZero

NZero is a real-time data and decarbonization platform for sustainability leaders in government and business that seek to measure, analyze, report and act on sustainability initiatives across all three scopes. Founded on the belief that the right data can free us to think and act boldly on climate, NZero has operationalized the highest level of data granularity to drive better forecasting and retrofitting of even the most complex decarbonization initiatives. Unlike other offerings that rely on third-party data and outdated utility averages, NZero's data helps clients understand changes hour-by-hour, access metrics to reach climate goals and reduce operational and capital costs. NZero's data is audit-ready and compliant with all reporting criteria, mitigating risk and ensuring that organizations are prepared for new rules, regulations, and financial reporting demands. In 2023, NZero was selected by the Greenhouse Gas Protocol to help develop new Scope 2 reporting standards and is helping to lead CarbonCall.org in developing new carbon accounting standards. NZero has received national recognition as Fast Company's World Changing Ideas Honors (2022), TIME Magazine's 200 Best Inventions in the Sustainability category (2022), and Small Business of the Year by the Business Intelligence Group (2023).

About World Wide Technology

Founded in 1990, World Wide Technology (WWT), a global technology solutions provider with $20 billion in annual revenue, combines the power of strategy, execution and partnership to accelerate digital transformational outcomes for large public and private organizations around the world. Through its Advanced Technology Center, a collaborative ecosystem of the world's most advanced hardware and software solutions, WWT helps customers and partners conceptualize, test and validate innovative technology solutions for the best business outcomes and then deploys them at scale through its global warehousing, distribution and integration capabilities.

