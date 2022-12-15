nZero Appoints Salesforce Vet Susane Berger as Chief Revenue Officer to Optimize Company Growth and Customer Success

Berger joins nZero at a critical time of growth and opportunity in the climate tech sector

The call for carbon reporting across businesses and industries globally is here; nZero is building the carbon emissions data landscape of tomorrow

RENO, Nev., Dec. 15, 2022 /PRNewswire/ -- nZero, the near real time (NRT) carbon data and sustainability platform that tracks and operationalizes energy, financial, and greenhouse gas emissions data to help organizations reach climate change goals, announced today the hiring of Susane Berger as Chief Revenue Officer. With a career in tech spanning four decades, Susane has deep experience working with emerging companies and helping them to realize their full potential through business process improvements, team member development and growth, and company acquisitions. In this role, Susane will work to grow brand revenue and optimize go-to-market operations, supporting customers as they continue on their carbon emissions tracking journey to reach net zero.

nZero Appoints Susane Berger as Chief Revenue Officer

As a tech industry veteran, Susane's experience includes sales, service, and operations roles with a special focus in business process improvements and driving sales solutions in support of customer needs and requirements. Before beginning her own consultancy, she served as the Chief Customer Officer and Vice President for Salesforce for their Marketing Cloud Division. As a strategic advisor to the enterprise sales organization, she helped define transformation plans to accelerate relationships and customer experiences to drive growth, engagement, and revenue. Before her time at Salesforce, Susane served in a variety of senior leadership positions at companies including Corporate Executive Board (now Gartner), Dun and Bradstreet Corporate, and Sun Microsystems (acquired by Oracle).

"At our core, nZero is a software company with a strong interface, but it takes the right person to make sure it is scaled and brought to market in a way that has maximum benefit to our customers," said Adam Kramer, CEO of nZero. "With Susane's decades of leadership experience across sales and customer success, I am personally thrilled to add her to our executive team and leverage her thought leadership and focus on purposeful execution across the teams."

Working with a platform that tracks and automates customer data at a speed not available anywhere else in the market, Susane will work to build out nZero's revenue with new product offerings and pricing models. She will be instrumental in helping to strengthen and deepen customer relationships, ensuring clients, from Fortune 500s to local municipalities, are informed with the most accurate data available as they strive to reach net zero carbon emissions goals. In addition to her professional role and responsibilities, Susane is a key member of the Long-Term Planning team, which looks ahead at brand goals for 2023-2025.

"I've been passionate about the topic of climate change since it first gained public momentum in 2015. I believe we have a responsibility to leave behind a better future for generations to come, and that comes through action not just intent," said Berger. "What drew me to nZero was their passion for customer success and their focus on NRT carbon emissions that inform customers on how to take action to make a difference in the world. This team is not meeting a market with their software, but really making the emissions data tracking, accounting, and management market. I'm excited to join this leadership team and help the company grow to meet its limitless potential."

The addition of Susane Berger comes at an inflection point for growth – not only for nZero, but the sustainability industry as a whole. Around the globe, across countries with GDPs large and small, governments are grappling with how to slow down climate change and carbon emissions are top of mind when coming up with solutions. As the only NRT carbon data solution with the ability to measure scope 1, 2 and 3 emissions, nZero offers the invaluable service of helping organizations understand their carbon baseline with extreme accuracy.

nZero is a near real-time (NRT) carbon data and sustainability platform that gives NGOs, government agencies and organizations the accurate emissions data they need to reach net zero, communicate their story, and make smart decisions that benefit the health of the planet. Unlike carbon management offerings who rely on third-party data and opaque averages, nZero gathers accurate, first-party, contextual data into a comprehensive view, making it simple for organizations to pinpoint opportunities within their operations to implement carbon reduction actions and spend smarter along the way. nZero's awards and recognitions include the Economic Development Authority of Western Nevada (EDAWN) Existing Industry 2022 "Leader in Sustainability" Award, Business Intelligence Group's 2022 Sustainability Product of the Year Award, a place on TIME Magazine's 2022 Best Inventions List in the Sustainability Category, as well as an honorable mention on Fast Company's 2022 World Changing Ideas List.

