nZero Brings Meta and Salesforce Veteran, Will Gradin, on as Chief Product Officer to Scale the nZero Platform

Gradin brings 15+ years of experience in Enterprise SaaS to the climate tech landscape

RENO, Nev., March 1, 2023 /PRNewswire/ -- nZero, the leading real-time carbon management and accounting platform that tracks and operationalizes emissions data to help organizations reach their carbon reduction goals, announced today the hiring of Will Gradin as Chief Product Officer. With deep experience in product management across the tech industry, Will brings a wealth of experience scaling teams and product in the B2B tech space. In this role, he will lead the Product Management Team at nZero.

nZero Appoints Will Gradin as Chief Product Officer

This role in the expanding climate technology industry provides Will an opportunity to accelerate nZero's product capabilities and enable public and private organizations journeys to net zero. Before joining nZero, Will most recently served as the Director of Product Management at Meta (Facebook) where his team built products that balanced the needs of 3rd party developers and a quickly evolving user privacy regulatory environment. Prior to Meta, Will served multiple roles at Salesforce over 15 years spanning professional services, product marketing and product management, closing out his time as Head of Product for a $500M annual integration platform product line.

"Will brings a unique point of view to our business and I'm so excited to have him help shape the future of nZero," said Adam Kramer, CEO of nZero. "Having experienced the early days of Salesforce, then building extensive products serving some of the largest brands in the world, we're looking forward to having Will as part of our executive lineup and leveraging his expertise to improve the nZero offering."

As Chief Product Officer, Will's focus will be on scaling the platform, advancing the technology that supports nZero's offering, and focusing on deeper platform customization capabilities to better fit the needs of multiple verticals. Longer term, he sees an opportunity to further productize carbon insights, recommendations, and scenario modeling to provide sophisticated tools for customers to reach net zero.

"I'm thrilled to be joining a company whose mission of protecting the planet deeply aligns with my own," said Gradin. "As a Tahoe area resident who has experienced devastating fires and months of living in smoke, it's evident that we can no longer afford inaction. The team at nZero is developing a product essential to our future. There is endless opportunity to innovate in this industry and I look forward to working with the team to maximize the impact of nZero's products and services."

To learn more about nZero, please visit https://nzero.com/.

About nZero:

nZero is a near real-time (NRT) carbon management and accounting platform that gives NGOs, government agencies and organizations the accurate emissions data they need to reach net zero, communicate their story, and make smart decisions that benefit the health of the planet. Unlike carbon management offerings who rely on third-party data and opaque averages, nZero gathers accurate, first-party, contextual data into a comprehensive view, making it simple for organizations to pinpoint opportunities within their operations to implement carbon reduction actions and spend smarter along the way. nZero's awards and recognitions include the Economic Development Authority of Western Nevada (EDAWN) Existing Industry 2022 "Leader in Sustainability" Award, Business Intelligence Group's 2022 Sustainability Product of the Year Award, a place on TIME Magazine's 2022 Best Inventions List in the Sustainability Category, as well as an honorable mention on Fast Company's 2022 World Changing Ideas List.

SOURCE nZero