nZero Expands 24/7 Emissions Tracking Capabilities Further into Europe With Acquisition of a Digital Infrastructure Partners Subsidiary

RENO, Nev, March 17, 2022 /PRNewswire/ -- nZero, the 24/7 and on demand carbon management platform that operationalizes energy, financial and greenhouse gas emissions data, today announced that it has acquired an affiliate of Digital Infrastructure Partners. The new subsidiary, nZero Ltd., will be part of nZero. Building on the month-over-month 20 percent growth exhibited in 2021, the acquisition enables nZero to further accelerate its impact in Europe and provide on-the-ground support to help European companies to meet their carbon reduction goals. The new European office will be based in London and led by Digital Infrastructure Partners founders Steve Foley and Dan Scarbrough, who will focus on reaching new European customers and expanding relationships with current nZero customers who have a presence overseas.

In 2020, Digital Infrastructure Partners launched DigitalInfraNetwork , an online platform that has established a loyal following for content and reporting highlighting ideas that are crucial to creating zero-carbon digital infrastructure. The team members behind nZero Ltd. bring over 40 years of valuable experience in taking innovative technology to market to help companies transition towards zero-carbon. Digital Infrastructure Partners' leadership also has a proven history of growing and scaling companies internationally and brings deep relationships in key international markets to help support nZero's growth plans.

"Our mission is to help companies meet their carbon reduction goals through accurate emissions data that leads to smart decisions, and this offering is relevant for companies of all industries from every corner of the world. This expansion further into the United Kingdom and Europe brings us one step closer to our vision of a global network of clients who are making a measurable impact in halting the damaging effects of climate change," said Adam Kramer, CEO of nZero. "We applaud the UK and the E.U. for their progressive carbon reduction goals and policies and we're confident that our 24/7 emissions tracking software will help this region take more informed action."

European countries have set some of the world's most ambitious climate change targets: the UK government has pledged to cut carbon emissions by 78% by 2035 compared to 1990 levels, bringing the region more than three-quarters of the way to achieving net-zero by 2050, and the European Union has set a goal to lower greenhouse gas emissions by at least 55% by 2030, setting the region on a path to become climate neutral by 2050. Specifically, European data center operators and trade associations have pledged to make data centers climate neutral by 2030, a goal that will only be achievable with tools like nZero's that enable 24/7, accurate emissions tracking.

"European companies, particularly in the data center industry, have been clamoring for accurate data and cost visibility related to carbon emissions, and as a company founded on supporting the zero-carbon transition, we've been searching for a solution that allows companies to accurately benchmark the start of their journey. Joining forces with nZero finally allows us to bring this invaluable resource to our network", said Steve Foley, Director at nZero Ltd. "We believe there is no mission more important than transitioning all business sectors towards zero-carbon emissions and we're confident this freshly-expanded nZero team will help Europe make faster progress towards its commendable climate change ambitions."

nZero has already contracted with its first European customers and to further support the expansion, has also strengthened its leadership team with the addition of Foley and Scarbrough, who bring perspective on the UK and European business markets, expertise in corporate sustainability and valuable relationships in the region.

nZero is a 24/7 climate management platform that gives companies, cities and communities the accurate emissions data they need to reach net zero and make smart decisions that benefit the health of the planet. Unlike other carbon management offerings who rely on third-party data and opaque averages, nZero gathers accurate, first-party, contextual data into a comprehensive view, making it simple for organizations to pinpoint energy opportunities within their operations, easily implement carbon reduction actions, and spend smarter along the way.

