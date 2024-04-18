NZero Launches Rapid Emissions Profile (REP), a New AI-Powered Benchmarking & Forecasting Tool for Climate Accountability and Compliance

Without needing monthly or hourly data or involving third-party utilities, REP models carbon emissions, energy costs and compliance status for businesses starting their climate risk assessment.

RENO, Nev., April 18, 2024 /PRNewswire/ -- As corporations prepare to disclose their greenhouse-gas emissions in response to new climate rules and regulations, they are often hindered by detailed data accessibility and a lack of understanding as to where emissions compliance begins. NZero, the real-time data and decarbonization platform, today announced the release of its Rapid Emissions Profile (REP) tool, a low-friction entry point for customers early in their decarbonization journey who are seeking a baseline understanding of their emissions and their penalty exposure without requiring access to actual utility data. And this Earth Day, they're offering it for free.

Needing only building type, size, location and annual energy consumption, REP uses AI and machine-learning to produce a benchmark efficiency profile along with a compliance status and projected annual fines. Emissions compliance is emerging as complex, distributed and financially injurious, with large potential penalties across local and state jurisdictions, in addition to federal regulations. REP quickly audits this landscape for its customers, provides insight into which buildings are likely non-compliant and allows owners to prioritize their efforts effectively and efficiently.

"The path to decarbonization is not always straightforward. It requires sophisticated technology, partnerships with utilities, coordination amongst a varied team of stakeholders and consistent internal support. Not every business is ready to decarbonize, but our hope is that with local and federal climate regulations soon to take effect, we can encourage companies to take their first steps toward getting started," said NZero Chief Technology Officer John Rula. "At NZero we want to meet customers where they currently stand, and REP represents a zero-cost, friction-free solution that gives those just starting out a sightline into their current emissions profile and whether they can expect to be in or out of compliance. In doing so, we hope to empower organizations early in their journey to make the decisions needed today to reduce their financial risk in the short term and achieve success that's good for their operations and ultimately for the planet."

More companies are seeking to understand current and potential regulations that might affect their facilities. REP uniquely permits users to understand impacts of multiple regulatory compliance regimes across the United States, such as Denver's Regulation 28, New York City's Local Law 97 and Boston's BERDO. The platform utilizes established benchmarks to better allow companies to recognize their exposure, identify challenges their current operations face to meet set standards and select optimal tasks to adjust and comply. REP will continue to expand its capabilities as additional municipal, state and national regulations requirements begin, including California's SB 253 and SB 261 and the SEC's recent ruling to enhance climate-related disclosures for public companies.

Once insights into current emissions performance are unveiled by REP, NZero's additional tools can enable building and asset owners to develop optimized, long-term decarbonization frameworks, considering cost, payback and carbon reduction metrics. NZero's core platform ingests and enhances energy data at the highest level of granularity and accuracy available, then automates it to track across scopes, emissions targets and points of time. Ongoing data automation ensures continuous measurement and one-click reporting, eliminating any questions about where an organization stands compared to compliance levels, how best to maximize ROI at every stage from every facet and how to meet net zero targets.

In celebration of Earth Day (April 22), NZero is making REP free and available to the general public for a limited time. Building owners, especially those in Denver, NYC and Boston, can register here to get updates on when access is available and learn more about their compliance status.

About NZero

NZero is a real-time data and decarbonization platform for sustainability leaders in government and business that seek to measure, analyze, report and act on sustainability initiatives across all three scopes. Founded on the belief that the right data can free us to think and act boldly on climate, NZero has operationalized the highest level of data granularity to drive better forecasting and retrofitting of even the most complex decarbonization initiatives. Unlike other offerings that rely on third-party data and outdated utility averages, NZero's data helps clients understand changes hour-by-hour, access metrics to reach climate goals and reduce operational and capital costs. NZero's data is audit-ready and compliant with all reporting criteria, mitigating risk and ensuring that organizations are prepared for new rules, regulations, and financial reporting demands. In 2023, NZero was selected by the Greenhouse Gas Protocol to help develop new Scope 2 reporting standards and is helping to lead CarbonCall.org in developing new carbon accounting standards. NZero has received national recognition as Fast Company's World Changing Ideas Honors (2022), TIME Magazine's 200 Best Inventions in the Sustainability category (2022), and Small Business of the Year by the Business Intelligence Group (2023).

