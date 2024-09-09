O-Cedar® Celebrates Launch of Flex & Catch™ Heavy Duty Dusting Kit with NYC Vacation Sweepstakes

The innovative cleaning brand is gifting one lucky winner a $10,000 shopping getaway package

AURORA, Ill., Sept. 9, 2024 /PRNewswire/ -- O-Cedar®, a leading household cleaning brand most known for its viral spin mop on social media, announced today the launch of its "No Matter Your It" sweepstakes. The $10,000 sweepstakes was created in celebration of O-Cedar's newest cleaning product launch, Flex & Catch™ Heavy Duty Dusting Kit. No matter what one might collect, AKA, their "it" – everything from books, action figures and even vintage watches – it's gratifying to add to the collection, but not so fun to maintain it and keep it sparkling clean. Dusting around those precious valuables just got a lot easier with Flex & Catch. Flex & Catch is the most flexible duster ever and the perfect solution for maintaining collections of items, whatever "it" may be. The sweepstakes will gift a lucky winner an ultimate shopping getaway to New York City to expand or establish their own collection of treasures – items they will be able to keep dust-free with Flex & Catch. No matter your "it," dust "it" with Flex & Catch.

For one lucky winner and a guest, O-Cedar is gifting a $10,000 Flex & Catch Vacation Giveaway to New York City, complete with airfare, hotel accommodations, and a cash prize to use towards tickets to a show, delicious meals, and a shopping extravaganza! Additionally, O-Cedar will send the winner and three runners up the new Flex & Catch and other O-Cedar products to keep their collections and home sparkling clean.

Now until October 11th, 2024, entries for this incredible prize package can be submitted by simply visiting here and filling out the brief questionnaire. Winners will be announced once the sweepstakes has closed.

"We're thrilled to introduce this exciting getaway sweepstakes in celebration of our Flex & Catch launch," said Laura Bretz, U.S. and Canadian Omnichannel Brand Director at Freudenberg Home and Cleaning Solutions. "We can't wait to see how this duster helps to maintain our customers' cherished collections."

More about the most flexible duster ever: Flex & Catch has a patented, flexible and swivel head that effortlessly traps up to 3x more dust compared to a traditional feather duster. It effortlessly contours around objects, allowing users to customize their dusting angle around routine cleaning spots as well as valuable collections. Extend the duster handle 3 feet to reach high places, and then fold it down for easy storage. Once the user is ready for a new refill, simply replace with a disposable refill with cleaning fibers made from 100% recycled materials.

Simple steps to use Flex & Catch Duster:

Step 1: Fluff the refill to maximize dust capture.

Step 2: Hook the refill onto the handle.

Step 3: Tug firmly to ensure the refill is secure.

Step 4: Extend the handle and start dusting with confidence!

Flex & Catch is now available at retailers nationwide. Find your nearest retailer by visiting OCedar.com and clicking the "Where To Buy" link. For more information, visit OCedar.com. Or find O-Cedar on social, @OCedarClean.

About O-Cedar: O-Cedar®, the category leader in innovative floor care, is an internationally recognized brand, known as O-Cedar®, in the US, or Vileda®, in Canada and Europe. O-Cedar® is part of Freudenberg Household Products, a division of the Freudenberg Group headquartered in Weinheim, Germany. For more information visit http://www.ocedar.com/.

About Freudenberg Household Products: FHP is a division of the Freudenberg Group headquartered in Weinheim, Germany. The company's Household Products Division is a leading international manufacturer of branded goods including household cloths, cleaning products and laundry care products, and is the leader in virtually all markets in which it competes. The Freudenberg Household Products division employs about 2,300 employees globally and is best known in America for its O-Cedar® brand and signature tagline "O-Cedar: It Feels Great to Feel at Home!®"

