O-Shot® launches Liquid Glide Water-Based Lubricant

O-Shot® Liquid Glide is made with Aloe Vera, Lactic Acid and HempClear™ extract, which combine to boost natural moisture and long-lasting comfort. The plant-based formula is natural, pH balanced, and completely non-toxic with no harsh chemicals. It's safe and 100% edible!

"We are the first in the market to use HempClear™ -- a new technology that delivers a bioavailable form of broad-spectrum hemp into our crystal clear lubricant formula, a game changer in the sexual wellness industry," says Kristin Chadwick, founder and CEO.

O-Shot® Liquid Glide is just one of a full-line of sexual wellness products developed for women. Other products include O-Shot® Arousal Oil, O-Shot® Herbal Libido Supplements and O-Shot® Probiotics for Intimate Health.

O-Shot® Liquid Glide retails for $39.95 and is available at oshotwomen.com. O-Shot® products are distributed by Omax Health, Inc., its parent company. Retail inquiries contact [email protected].

ABOUT O-SHOT®

O-Shot® is a sexual wellness brand, created with the highest quality to evoke an experience that goes beyond the bedroom in helping women feel sexy, confident, and satisfied. Created by women, and inspired by the California lifestyle, the luxurious, and clean products are a refreshing approach to improving everyday intimacy and sexual health. Visit oshotwomen.com.

