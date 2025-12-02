o15 Capital Partners Provides Financing for The Pine Street Group's Prime Providers Parent, LLC

ATLANTA, Dec. 2, 2025 /PRNewswire/ -- o15 Capital Partners ("o15"), through its o15 Emerging America Credit Opportunities ("EACO") fund and its affiliates, is pleased to announce an investment in Prime Providers Parent, LLC ("Prime" or the "Company"), a regional market leading provider of in-home specialized healthcare services primarily to pediatric and young adult patients with chronic and other behavioral health conditions. o15 and its affiliate funds provided senior secured debt financing to refinance existing debt as part of a syndicate. The broader investment will be used for continued expansion of high-quality providers of in-home care for the Company, which is owned by private investment firm The Pine Street Group.

Founded in 2018, Prime operates across several well-known regional brands offering in-home services including private duty nursing, respite care, and applied behavioral analysis therapy. The Company is based in Long Beach, CA serving pediatric patients primarily in low-to-moderate income communities and is diverse-led. "The leaders of the Company have outlined a compelling growth strategy across a specialized market including a large patient base with special needs aligning well with our impact themes. We are proud to support their next phase of growth, helping to scale access to services which improve patients' quality of life," said Kenneth Saffold, Managing Partner at o15.

o15's investment will provide the necessary funding availability to accelerate the Company's growth and achieve its strategic objectives. "We are excited to provide capital to further diversify the Company's existing services given the platform's scale and stable entitlement-based reimbursement in a lower-cost care setting offering excellent patient care across their respective local communities," said Javier Davila, Principal at o15.

About o15 Capital Partners

Based in Atlanta, o15 Capital Partners is an alternatives investment firm that provides growth capital to undercapitalized lower middle market business and communities in the Healthcare, Education and Business Services industries.

To learn more about o15 Capital Partners or discuss a new investment opportunity, please visit o15.com, follow our LinkedIn page, or reach out to a member of our investment team.

New Business and Media Inquiries: [email protected]

SOURCE o15 Capital Partners