O2 Commerce and ZaneRay Join Forces to Redefine E-Commerce Innovation and Strengthen Their North American Leadership

Merging Two Industry Leaders to offer smarter, data-driven solutions and shape the future of digital commerce

MONTREAL and WHITEFISH, Mont., Oct. 30, 2024 /PRNewswire/ -- O2 Commerce , a full-service agency with a proven track record in the development and performance of integrated, scalable, and data-driven B2B and B2C e-commerce platforms, and ZaneRay , an award-winning web design and development agency renowned for its work in the outdoor industry, have announced a merger. This partnership, built on the combined expertise of both companies, will strengthen their ability to deliver sophisticated and personalized digital commerce experiences to customers across North America.

ZaneRay

O2 Commerce and ZaneRay serve a prestigious roster of clients across diverse industries. O2 Commerce's clients, such as Air Liquide, Arctery'x, BRP, Five Below, and Steelcase, and ZaneRay's notable outdoor and lifestyle clients, including Black Diamond Equipment, Jackson Hole, Mastercraft, and Yeti Cycles, will benefit from expanded services and expertise. Both companies bring strong technology partnerships with platforms such as Adobe Commerce, Akeneo, BigCommerce, Bloomreach, commercetools, and Shopify, further supporting their ability to provide integrated, advanced e-commerce solutions.

"In the past three years, we've strategically expanded our operations to enable scalable growth," said Charles Guimont, President and Co-Founder of O2 Commerce. "This merger accelerates our vision to deepen our presence in North America and provide clients with innovative, data-driven solutions. By combining our technical expertise with ZaneRay's design and UX/UI innovation, we are positioned to lead the future of digital commerce while maintaining the same high-quality services our clients trust and preserving the culture that drives our success."

"This merger marks a transformative milestone for both ZaneRay and O2 Commerce," said Henry Roberts, President and Co-Founder of ZaneRay. "With our shared legacy of technical innovation, design excellence, and unwavering commitment to long-term client partnerships, we are poised to unlock new market opportunities and deliver a broader array of solutions. This union strengthens our capabilities while preserving the culture and values integral to our success, ensuring that we will continue to lead with purpose and vision in a rapidly evolving digital landscape."

The merger is effective immediately. Over the next year, O2 Commerce and ZaneRay will prioritize exceeding client expectations and driving value throughout the integration process. Both companies remain steadfast in their commitment to delivering exceptional service and value, ensuring a smooth transition while upholding the standards their clients rely on.

"For both companies, it's essential to preserve our people-first culture and commitment to work-life balance," said Charles. "This partnership allows us to remain focused on delivering exceptional outcomes for clients while fostering growth opportunities for our teams."

Founded in 2008 in Québec, O2 Commerce is a trusted advisor for businesses seeking to design, build, integrate, and grow their commerce platforms The company's deep technical expertise with multiple industry-leading systems and commitment to customer-centric services have made it a field leader. O2 Commerce has also worked with prominent clients such as Casper, Mountain Equipment Coop and Zadig & Voltaire.

ZaneRay, founded in 2000 and based in Whitefish, Montana, brings over two decades of experience in web development and design and has also partnered with leading adventure and lifestyle brands like Patagonia, Orvis, and Skullcandy, reflecting its strong reputation for delivering high-quality digital experiences.

Please go here for a deeper look into the merger - including videos and images. The companies are not disclosing the financial details of the merger at this time.

About O2 Commerce

O2 Commerce is a full-service agency specialized in the development and performance of integrated, scalable and innovative ecommerce solutions for B2B and B2C.

About ZaneRay

ZaneRay is a Montana-based digital agency known for its expertise in e-commerce design, UX/UI, and technical solutions. Serving top outdoor, lifestyle, and consumer brands, ZaneRay creates award-winning digital experiences that drive performance and connect with customers.

Media Contacts

Rachel Weikum O2 Commerce

[email protected]

SOURCE O2 Commerce