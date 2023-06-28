O2 Web recognized among the leading Gold-level Adobe Commerce partners in North America

News provided by

O2 Web Montreal

28 Jun, 2023, 11:40 ET

MONTREAL, June 28, 2023 /PRNewswire/ - O2 Web, the agency dedicated to the development and growth of integrated e-commerce solutions, has achieved Gold status in its partnership with Adobe Commerce, in addition to its Adobe Commerce Specialized Partner status. This recognition reinforces O2 Web's in-depth expertise and confirms its position among the leading Adobe Commerce partners in North America.

With 100+ experts holding over 35 Experience Cloud certifications, O2 Web has a wealth of experience in implementing Adobe Commerce projects for a diverse range of B2B and B2C customers. In April 2020, Adobe awarded O2 Web the prestigious "Digital Experience Emerging Solutions Partner of the Year".

"Customer satisfaction is what matters most to us, and this is underpinned by the solid expertise of our teams. By investing heavily in their Adobe Commerce certification, we ensure that we are at the forefront of innovation and meeting customer needs. We look forward to continuing this strategic collaboration with Adobe by investing in all areas of our practice and constantly innovating." Simon Robillard, Partner & Vice President, O2 Web

About O2 Web

O2 Web is a fast-growing web agency that specializes in developing integrated, flexible and innovative e-commerce solutions for the B2B, D2C and B2C markets. The agency's clients include manufacturing companies and distributors (BRP, Master, Toromont CAT, etc.), major retailers (Must, Zadig & Voltaire, Patrick Morin, etc.) and large organizations (Cogeco, Arc'teryx, Thrasio, etc.). In all its dealings, O2 Web's commitment remains the same: helping clients effectively use new technologies to grow their business and achieve their full potential.

Contact:         

Nicholas Albertin

Marketing Director

[email protected]

SOURCE O2 Web Montreal

PRN Top Stories Newsletters

Sign up to get PRN’s top stories and curated news delivered to your inbox weekly!

Thank you for subscribing!

By signing up you agree to receive content from us.
Our newsletters contain tracking pixels to help us deliver unique content based on each subscriber's engagement and interests. For more information on how we will use your data to ensure we send you relevant content please visit our PRN Consumer Newsletter Privacy Notice. You can withdraw your consent at any time in the footer of every email you'll receive. Mit Ihrer Anmeldung erklären Sie sich damit einverstanden, Inhalte von uns zu erhalten.
Unsere Newsletter enthalten Zählpixel, die die Lieferung einzigartiger Inhalte in Bezug auf das Abonnement und die Interessen der einzelnen Abonnenten ermöglichen. Weitere Informationen über die Verwendung Ihrer Daten im Hinblick auf die Zusendung von relevanten Inhalten, finden Sie in unserer PRN Consumer Newsletter Privacy Notice. Ihre Zustimmung können Sie jederzeit in der Fußzeile jeder erhaltenen E-Mail widerrufen. En vous inscrivant à la newsletter, vous consentez à la réception de contenus de notre part.
Notre newsletter contient des pixels espions nous permettant la fourniture à chaque abonné, d’un contenu unique en lien avec ses souscriptions et intérêts. Pour de plus amples informations sur l’utilisation faite de vos données en vue de l’envoi des contenus concernés, nous vous invitons à consulter la politique de confidentialité disponible à partir du lien suivant PRN Consumer Newsletter Privacy Notice. Vous pouvez à tout moment revenir sur votre consentement par le biais des informations situées au bas de chaque e-mail reçu. Регистрирайки се, Вие се съгласявате да получавате информационно съдържание от нас. Нашите бюлетини съдържат проследяващи пиксели, които ни помагат да предоставяме уникално съдържание въз основа на ангажираността и интересите на всеки абонат. За повече информация относно начина, по който ще използваме Вашите данни, за да гарантираме, че Ви изпращаме подходящо съдържание, моля, направете справка с нашето Уведомление за поверителност на потребителския бюлетин на PRN. Можете да оттеглите съгласието си по всяко време в долния колонтитул на всеки от имейлите, които ще получите.