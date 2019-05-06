O2B Kids Acquires Brookside Academy

GAINESVILLE, Fla., May 6, 2019 /PRNewswire/ -- O2B Kids, a leading provider of early education services for children in the Southeast U.S. and a Spire Capital portfolio company, consummated its acquisition of Brookside Academy.

Brookside Academy, founded in 1999, has two locations in Alpharetta and Johns Creek, suburbs of Atlanta, GA. It provides services such as infant and toddler care, preschool, afterschool enrichment programs and summer camp. Brookside Academy has provided high-quality early education services for the past two decades and the O2B Kids team will strive to continue, and improve, Brookside's premium service offering.

The transaction establishes O2B Kids' presence in the Atlanta, GA market and increases O2B Kids' facility count from twelve to fourteen. O2B Kids plans to invest capital in both Brookside Academy schools for various facility upgrades.

Andy Sherrard, CEO of O2B Kids, commented "The entire O2B Kids team is thrilled to serve the communities of Alpharetta and Johns Creek. We are committed to providing the best possible early education services and look forward to working alongside the Brookside team to accomplish our goals."

Dentons US LLP served as legal counsel to O2B Kids. Hinge Brokers acted as exclusive financial advisor to Brookside Academy.

About Spire Capital Partners

Spire Capital (https://spirecapital.com/) is an active and experienced private equity firm with an investment focus in small market companies within the technology enabled business services, media, communications and education sectors. Spire Capital was founded on the principle of partnering with management teams and founders to help effectuate the next stage of growth for their companies. Spire professionals have a broad array of past operating, investing and advisory experiences they leverage to help portfolio companies accelerate growth, guide strategic direction and execute their business plan. Spire Capital is a New York-based investment advisor registered with the Securities and Exchange Commission under the Investment Advisers Act of 1940.

About O2B Kids

O2B Kids (http://www.o2bkids.com/) is a leading provider of early education services for children in the Southeast U.S. O2B offers preschool education for children 0 to 5 years old, afterschool enrichment programs for elementary school students, and an unprecedented family membership program for all kids 0 to 13 years old. For one all-inclusive price, O2B provides classes in karate, gymnastics, cheerleading, dance, music, drama, art, science, technology, sports, languages and more. While kids experiment with a rich variety of activities and discover their passions, parents enjoy unrivaled convenience and value. O2B's magical facilities give a safe neighborhood back to kids and deliver valuable enrichment and character-building opportunities to our future generation. Follow O2B on Twitter (@O2BKids) and Facebook to stay up-to-date on all the latest news and events.

SOURCE Spire Capital Partners