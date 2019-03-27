O2B Kids Acquires The Village Academy

GAINESVILLE, Fla., March 27, 2019 /PRNewswire/ -- O2B Kids, a leading provider of early education services for children in the Southeast U.S., completed the acquisition of The Village Academy, an early education services business with three facilities in St. Augustine, Florida.

Founded in 1981 by Babette and Curt Weaver, The Village Academy provides early education services such as preschool, afterschool enrichment programs and summer camp. Through its three facilities in the St. Augustine market, The Village Academy serves over 400 children aged 18 months to 11 years old.

The transaction will expand O2B Kids' geographic presence in Florida, from nine to twelve facilities. O2B Kids will leverage its industry experience to enhance The Village Academy's current offerings to both parents and students.

"We are very excited for the opportunity to serve the families of The Village Academy," said Andy Sherrard, CEO of O2B Kids. "It is clear that through its long-tenured success of high-quality services, The Village Academy has built a strong brand reputation. With the help of its great teachers, we plan to continue The Village Academy's tradition of excellence."

Dentons US LLP served as legal counsel to O2B Kids. Hinge Brokers acted as exclusive financial advisor to The Village Academy.

About Spire Capital Partners

Spire Capital (https://spirecapital.com/) is an active and experienced private equity firm with an investment focus in small market companies within the technology enabled business services, media, communications and education sectors. Spire Capital was founded on the principle of partnering with management teams and founders to help effectuate the next stage of growth for their companies. Spire professionals have a broad array of past operating, investing and advisory experiences they leverage to help portfolio companies accelerate growth, guide strategic direction and execute their business plan. Spire Capital is a New York-based investment advisor registered with the Securities and Exchange Commission under the Investment Advisers Act of 1940.

About O2B Kids

O2B Kids (http://www.o2bkids.com/) is a leading provider of early education services for children in the Southeast U.S. O2B offers preschool education for children 0 to 5 years old, afterschool enrichment programs for elementary school students, and an unprecedented family membership program for all kids 0 to 13 years old. For one all-inclusive price, O2B provides classes in karate, gymnastics, cheerleading, dance, music, drama, art, science, technology, sports, languages and more. While kids experiment with a rich variety of activities and discover their passions, parents enjoy unrivaled convenience and value. O2B's magical facilities give a safe neighborhood back to kids and deliver valuable enrichment and character-building opportunities to our future generation. Follow O2B on Twitter (@O2BKids) and Facebook to stay up-to-date on all the latest news and events.

About The Village Academy

Founded in 1981, The Village Academy is an early education service provider with three facilities in St. Augustine, Florida. The Village Academy offers a variety of services including preschool, afterschool enrichment programs and summer camp.

SOURCE Spire Capital Partners, L.P.

Related Links

http://www.spirecapital.com

