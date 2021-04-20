O2B Kids Announces New Locations Opening in Tampa Area

TAMPA, Fla., April 20, 2021 /PRNewswire/ -- Opening in late April, 2021, O2B Kids is announcing two new locations in the Tampa area, expanding the company's reach to provide their highly-acclaimed preschooling and childcare services to families and parents in a new area of Florida. O2B Kids is a local company with a passion for providing excellent early childhood education with a state-of-the-art curriculum, as well as top-rated childcare services; these services include after school programs, day care programs, and more, depending on each location's unique offerings.

The two Tampa O2B Kids locations, Riverview and South Tampa, are locations offering preschool upon opening. These two new locations are an exciting new step in the company's mission to provide care and support to parents and families and make a positive impact on the communities they serve. Both locations are enrolling infants to 5 years old at the time of this publication.

Riverview, named for the city it resides in, is located on Boyette Road in Riverview, Florida. As a growing suburb of bustling Tampa, this town has seen an influx of young families and parents to inhabit the many beautiful neighborhoods currently in development. Offering preschool for infants through VPK and pre-K children, this O2B Kids is conveniently located on the main road of Riverview, and is right next door to Culver's, a favorite for fast dining in the area. The Riverview O2B Kids boasts a particularly large outdoor playground with turf, shade structures, and more, as well as spacious classrooms for comfortable learning from the state-of-the-art curriculum, Funnydaffer. This location is opening on Monday, April 26th, 2021.

The South Tampa O2B Kids is located on West Gandy Boulevard, in a part of the city which is undergoing a revitalization and growing very quickly. Offering early childhood education through the Funnydaffer curriculum, O2B Kids South Tampa honors the previous residents of their building while also providing a tidbit of local history to children by naming the indoor playground Brown's Trophy Town, after the trophy shop that previously inhabited the building for over 40 years. At South Tampa, the state-of-the-art curriculum isn't the only top-quality offering; the sizable playground both indoor and outdoor, providing a safe and comfortable play area for children year-round, and boasts a large play 'village' where children can freely explore and learn every day through play, one of the key components of the O2B Kids' curriculum.

Learn more about O2B Kids and its services, locations, and curriculums, and enroll your child today o2bkids.com . This location is opening on Monday, April 19th, 2021.

About O2B Kids:

With nationally-accredited learning and education programs in each of the over 20 locations currently open, O2B Kids is a well-known and well-reviewed education and childcare provider throughout Florida and Georgia. By providing excellent care for children as young as newborns and on through school-age, O2B Kids has created positive experiences and learning for children and families alike since it's first opening in 1998. By focusing on providing a strong foundation for children and families to build on, O2B Kids is committed to excellence and growing healthy, happy kids.

Media Contact:

April Schroeder

O2B Kids Business Office

(352) 338-9660 ext 16 or 17

[email protected]

