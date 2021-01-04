O2B Kids Announces Two New Locations Coming Soon

GAINESVILLE, Fla., Jan. 4, 2021 /PRNewswire/ -- O2B Kids, a local company focused on providing early childhood education and care, is thrilled to announce two new locations in North Florida - Lake City, opening in January of 2021, and Race Track Road, set to open later in spring of 2021. These two new locations expand service areas for O2B Kids and provide options for families within the Lake City and St. Johns surrounding areas to participate in a preschool and afterschool program with state approved learning curriculums.

Lake City, the first new location to open for O2B Kids in 2021, will serve families in Lake City, Lake Butler, Mayo, Live Oak, and the surrounding areas. As of December, 2020, families can enroll to reserve their child's spot in the new school. This location will be serving infants, toddlers, pre-k, & VPK children with its programming and services.

Race Track Road, opening in St. Johns, Fl, will open later in the spring and serve the communities in Mandarin, Julington Creek, Jacksonville, and Durbin.

Learn more about O2B Kids and its services, locations, and curriculums at o2bkids.com .

About O2B Kids:

With nationally-accredited learning and education programs in each of the 21 locations currently open, O2B Kids is a well-known and well-reviewed education and childcare provider throughout Florida and Georgia. By providing care for children as young as newborns and on through school-age, O2B Kids has created positive experiences and learning for children and families alike since its first opening in 1998.

Media Contact:

April Schroeder

[email protected]

O2B Kids Business Office

(352) 338-9660 ext 16 or 17

SOURCE O2B Kids