O2B Kids Opens 43rd Location in Tallahassee

GAINESVILLE, Fla, June 7, 2022 /PRNewswire/ -- O2B Kids, the leader in Florida's early education and child care industry, is opening the doors to a brand-new, cutting edge building for their 43rd location, O2B Kids Southwood. This new location expands O2B's reach to Tallahassee, Florida. O2B Kids is helping provide even more opportunities for families and children in this community. With a highly-acclaimed preschool program and dedicated childcare services, families are feeling the positive impact of O2B Kids' passion for providing a state of the art curriculum and positive learning environments to children, helping them grow and learn.

O2B Kids Southwood facility is located in Tallahassee, Florida and has a multitude of offerings. Right now, Southwood is offering programs for children from infancy through school-age with options of preschool, an afterschool program, and a summer camp program.

The first five years of a person's life are the most important and brain science proves it! Research clearly shows that a child's early experiences with the world and interactions with adults collectively builds the brain's architecture – which creates the foundation for all future learning. Put simply, experiences wire the brain – and the more early experiences, the better!

The Southwood location is a brand-new building, as well, providing top-notch facilities for teachers and children alike. This facility also includes a beautiful play village that spans from an indoor play area to four fully fenced-in outdoor playgrounds to ensure additional security on-campus for all attendees.

In addition to the beautiful play village, O2B Kids Southwood has specially-designed, age-appropriate classrooms where children always have access to toys, technology, and tools that are specifically curated to improve learning and motor skills through play.

O2B Kids is a rapidly growing company focused on providing high-quality care and early education to children from infancy through school ages, and has 43 locations across Minnesota, Florida and Georgia with more on the way.

About O2B Early Education:

With excellent reviews across all 43 locations, O2B Early Education the parent company of O2B Kids. O2B Kids is a Florida based company that has helped shape the landscape of early education, preschool, and childcare. Under the O2B Early Education brand are O2B Kids, Cedars Preschool, Children of Tomorrow, The Child Center, and FD Education.. The company, founded in 1998, has provided excellent care and programs for children as young as newborns, all the way through school-age. The company, as a whole, is committed to providing a strong foundation of comprehensive early-education to children and creating a positive impact in their community.

