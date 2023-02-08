O2B Kids Opens 47th Location in Valdosta, Georgia

GAINESVILLE, Fla., Feb. 8, 2023 /PRNewswire/ -- O2B Kids, the leader in the early education and child care industry, celebrated their Ribbon Cutting today of their brand-new building for their 47th location, O2B Kids Valdosta . This new location expands O2B's reach to Valdosta, Georgia. With a highly-acclaimed preschool program and dedicated childcare services, families are feeling the positive impact of O2B Kids' passion for providing a state of the art curriculum and positive learning environment to children, helping them grow and learn.

The first five years of a child's life are the most important and brain science proves it! Research clearly shows that a child's early experiences with the world and interactions with adults collectively builds the brain's architecture – which creates the foundation for all future learning. Put simply, experiences wire the brain – and the more early experiences, the better!

The Valdosta O2B Kids location is a brand-new building that provides top-notch facilities for teachers and children alike. This facility includes a beautiful play village that spans from an indoor play area to three fully fenced-in outdoor playgrounds, with large classrooms and a top-notch teaching team. O2B Kids helps parents grow happy, successful children.

In addition to the play village, O2B Kids Valdosta has specially-designed, age-appropriate classrooms where children 6 weeks to 5 years old always have access to learning, toys, technology and tools that are specifically curated to improve learning and motor skills through play.

O2B Kids is a rapidly growing company focused on providing high-quality care and early education to children from infancy through school ages, and has 47 locations across Minnesota, Florida and Georgia with more on the way!

About O2B Early Education:

O2B Early Education is the parent company of O2B Kids. O2B Kids is a Florida based company that has helped shape the landscape of early education, preschool, and childcare. Under the O2B Early Education brand are O2B Kids, Cedars Preschool, Children of Tomorrow, The Child Center, and FD Education. The company, founded in 1998, has provided excellent care and programs for children as young as newborns, all the way through school-age. The company, as a whole, is committed to providing a strong foundation of comprehensive early-education to children and creating a positive impact in their community.

