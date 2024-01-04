O2X Human Performance Announces Growth Investment from Falfurrias Growth Partners

Falfurrias Growth Partners' Platform and Industry Expertise in Government & Tech-Enabled Services to Help Expand Business Initiatives

SCITUATE, Mass. and CHARLOTTE, N.C., Jan. 4, 2024 /PRNewswire/ -- O2X Human Performance (O2X), one of the fastest growing and industry leading providers of custom wellness and performance programs for federal agencies, the military, public safety departments, and corporations in the U.S., today announced a growth investment from Falfurrias Growth Partners (Falfurrias), a Charlotte-based private equity fund focused on growth-oriented, lower middle-market businesses. The transaction will facilitate continued growth across O2X's end markets through additional investments in technology, product offerings, and sales & marketing, as well as adding additional capabilities to the robust O2X platform.

Founded in 2014, O2X is headquartered in Scituate, Massachusetts and has a team that is comprised of 60 full-time employees and 350+ subject matter experts, including U.S. Special Operations veterans, professional athletes, Olympians, public safety officers, and hundreds of human performance experts. O2X's comprehensive approach to human performance optimization is designed to meet the needs of tactical, industrial, and executive athletes – all of whom face heightened levels of stress due to the high-stakes scenarios they face daily. This includes public safety departments, the military, first responders, federal agencies, and any organization that provides critical support to those they serve. Organizations that partner with O2X are those that strive to optimize every aspect of their most valuable resource: people. O2X provides their programs through integrated on-site specialists; education and training; and resources such as online tools, assessments, and impact reporting.

Gabriel Gomez, Adam La Reau, and Paul McCullough will continue to lead O2X, along with the entirety of the existing management team. "Joining forces with Falfurrias will give us significant additional resources to embark upon our next phase of growth at O2X," said Gabriel Gomez, Managing Partner, O2X. "We will continue to serve as loyal partners to our clients and this investment from Falfurrias will enhance our ability to serve even more deeply our clients looking to optimize human performance."

"We are excited to partner with the seasoned management team at O2X and help the company continue to deliver the comprehensive services that improve the readiness, resilience, and retention of its customers' employees who are often serving on the front lines in critical roles," said Michael Clifton, Partner at Falfurrias. Amy Brandt, Partner at Falfurrias, added, "We strongly believe in O2X's value to its customers and are excited to support its next growth phase. Given its history of technological innovation, we are also eager to collaborate on expanding its technology platform for enhanced data-driven services." Falfurrias' Marybeth Wootton will join the Company board, bringing 30 years of government contracting experience, including as a senior leader with Novetta and Berico Technologies.

Equity for this investment comes from Falfurrias Growth Partners I, a growth buyout fund strategy launched by Falfurrias Management Partners in 2023, and builds on the firm's experience in the Government Services and Tech-Enabled Services sectors.

Holland & Knight served as legal advisors to Falfurrias on the transaction. Barclay Damon served as legal advisors to O2X.

About O2X Human Performance

O2X Human Performance provides comprehensive, science-backed programs nationwide to hundreds of public safety departments, federal agencies, and the military. The results-driven O2X EAT SWEAT THRIVE curriculum encompasses all areas of human performance: nutrition, conditioning, sleep, stress management, and resilience. The O2X team is composed of Special Operations veterans; Olympic, professional, and All-American collegiate athletes; and hundreds of leading human performance experts. O2X's breadth of human performance expertise, data-backed reporting, flexible programming, and focus on measurable results have all contributed to a differentiated offering that has led to high customer satisfaction and significant returns on investment for its clients. For more information, visit www.o2x.com.

About Falfurrias Growth Partners

Falfurrias Growth Partners is an operationally focused lower middle market private equity fund focused on investing in high-growth companies in the software and business services sectors. The team is comprised of investors and proven operators, as well as in-house resources across strategy & market insights, finance / integration, and technology. The new fund strategy was launched in January 2023 and is managed by Falfurrias Management Partners, a Charlotte-based private equity firm founded in 2006 by Hugh McColl Jr., former chairman and CEO of Bank of America; Marc Oken, former CFO of Bank of America; and Managing Partner Ed McMahan. The firm has raised $2.2 billion across six funds and invests in growing, middle-market businesses in sectors where the firm's operational resources, relationships, and sector expertise can be employed to complement portfolio company executive teams in support of growth objectives. For more information, visit www.falfurriascapital.com.

