O3 Energy Ranked as Top US Solar Contractor for 8th Straight Year

DALLAS, July 21, 2021 /PRNewswire/ -- Today marks the 8th straight year O3 Energy has been named to the Top Solar Contractors List provided by the news outlet Solar Power World. The U.S. solar industry is on the upswing, thanks to a pro-renewables presidential administration and increased concern over climate change. O3 Energy has continued to grow and taken part in this action, with over 12,000 Kilowatts of solar power installed just last year. Solar Power World has recognized the company's success by ranking O3 Energy #121 overall across all categories and ranking them at the top of the list for Commercial Solar Developers in Texas. The company was also named the #1 solar contractor in the US Territory of Guam for the 3rd straight year.

The Top Solar Contractors list is developed each year by Solar Power World to honor the work of solar installers in the United States. Solar businesses in the utility, commercial and residential markets are ranked by number of kilowatts installed in the previous year. Companies are grouped and listed by specific service, markets, and states.

"Not even COVID-19 closures and slowdowns could prevent the solar industry from installing fantastic numbers last year," said Kelly Pickerel, editor in chief of Solar Power World. "The Solar Power World team is so glad to recognize over 400 companies on the 2021 Top Solar Contractors list that not only survived a pandemic but thrived in spite of it."

The U.S. solar industry grew 43% in 2020, installing more solar panels on homes, businesses and across the country than any other year on record. The residential market saw an 11% increase, which is remarkable considering the difficulties of maneuvering home solar projects through pandemic precautions. During this time O3 Energy was fortunate to be named one of the fastest growing companies by Inc. Magazine, and expand its operations into 2 new states. "2020 was a tough year for a lot of businesses including solar companies," said Brad Stutzman, CEO of O3 Energy. "We are fortunate that there was still plenty of work to be done and the demand for solar is higher than ever."

Since 2011, Dallas-based O3 Energy has provided energy solutions to heavy power users. It specializes in the development, construction, and operations of energy generation systems and facilities. The company provides homeowners, businesses, and municipalities with affordable clean energy through onsite generation. For more information, please visit o3energy.com.

Solar Power World is the leading online and print resource for news and information regarding solar installation, development, and technology. Since 2011, SPW has helped U.S. solar contractors — including installers, developers and EPCs in all markets — grow their businesses and do their jobs better.

