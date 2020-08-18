O3 Home Solar Appoints New Management Team to Accelerate Company Transformation and Support Customer Service

DALLAS, Aug. 18, 2020 /PRNewswire/ -- O3 Home Solar (a division of O3 Energy) has experienced tremendous growth over the past 6 months and in turn has made some much needed management changes. The new President Chad Adams' first mission in transforming the company has been to put its core focus on customer satisfaction and holding true to delivering the quality, value, and service that the company preaches day in and day out. For more than 20 years, Chad has served in Senior Executive positions providing corporate leadership, organizational strategic planning, turnaround management and oversight, leadership development, and business development. Chad has a clear understanding of the importance in aligning the goals of the company with the goals of its clients and its employees, in order to create a "Win, Win, Win" atmosphere! Chad said "I am very excited to join the O3 family. O3 Home Solar, backed by O3 Energy Corp., has the technical support, stability, and solidarity that few other residential solar companies can execute. O3 Home Solar has a superior product and a talented management team that position it to capitalize on the rapidly growing residential solar industry."

With the new changes to management both employees and customers have seen a highly positive influence on both the culture and the results. "It's incredibly rare for a leadership change to have such a positive impact on current culture and responsibilities of a company and its employees," said Craig Gardner, Director of Marketing "I feel blessed to be a part of this company under the new leadership, and I'm surprised to see such positive results so soon. It's never easy for a company with as many moving parts as ours, but I've never seen such a quick turnaround. I am excited about the new direction and the new opportunities that lay ahead for our company, our employees, and our future clients."

Several past customers that may have experienced some dis-satisfaction with the company have turned a corner and are now some of the biggest advocates of the O3 team. Ashley Clark, a recent customer of O3 Home Solar chimed in on the topic after she has had dealings with both the previous management team and the new one. "I had previously been very frustrated with this company, but was recently informed that they removed the past President and are working to improve their customer service. Since then I have been working with Kyle to get my system producing what it should be, and he has been great about following up and staying true to his word. He sent a team out to install optimizers so that we won't have to keep paying out of pocket each month, and went above and beyond and was willing to move the inverter and smart meter from our bedroom wall because it was something important to me. I really appreciate their diligence to make things right."

In this industry there are a lot of moving factors including scheduling, inspections, solar construction, financing, reward programs, and more. As the company continues to grow it will remain strong in keeping its core values focused on making the customer its number one priority and a lifetime member of the O3 family. President Chad Adams says "We empower our clients to take control of their energy needs and we are here 'every step of the way' to assist them."

About O3 Energy

Since 2011, Dallas-based O3 Energy has provided energy solutions to heavy power users. It specializes in the development, construction, and operations of energy generation systems and facilities. The company provides clients with affordable clean energy through onsite generation. For more information, please visit o3energy.com

SOURCE O3 Energy Corporation

Related Links

http://o3energy.com

