O3 Home Solar Becomes Official Sponsor of the Frisco RoughRiders

You can find out more information about the company at the stadium by visiting the booth located just behind home plate or looking out for some of their videos that will be played during the game. In addition to the sponsorship there are also plans in the works to solarize the stadium by 2022, helping the ballpark own their electricity instead of renting it.

About O3 Energy

Since 2011, Dallas-based O3 Energy has provided energy solutions to heavy power users. It specializes in the development, construction, and operations of energy generation systems and facilities. The company provides clients with affordable clean energy through onsite generation. For more information, please visit o3energy.com

About Frisco RoughRiders

The Frisco RoughRiders are a Class AA minor league baseball team affiliate of the Texas Rangers major league baseball club. The team plays in the Texas League, assigned to the South Division. In 2003 the team was moved from Louisiana to Frisco and renamed the team to the RoughRiders. In 2012, Forbes ranked the Rough Riders as the 4th most valuable franchise in Minor League Baseball.

