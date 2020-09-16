O3 Home Solar Rapidly Expands Its Operations Into Three New States and Completes Finish Out of a New Dallas Warehouse

DALLAS, Sept. 16, 2020 /PRNewswire/ -- O3 Home Solar (a division of O3 Energy Corporation) has experienced dramatic growth in the past 3 months with expansion, from Texas, into three new states. With new offices being developed in both Colorado and Florida, O3 Home Solar is now positioned to assist the growing demand for solar in these markets. The company is set to begin its first commercial project in Oklahoma this October, in tandem with the launch of its residential solar program for homeowners in the southeastern region of the state. In mid-July, the company completed construction of the expansion of its warehouse in Dallas, that is specifically designed to help streamline operations for the rapid increase in residential solar sales. Recently, O3 Energy Corporation was named by the INC Magazine one of the fastest growing private companies in the United States, making the Inc. 5000. This recognition was partly due to the growth of O3's residential division.

Since moving into the Colorado market, O3 Home Solar has added over 10 employees to assist taking on the needs of new customers in the area. The new office is located at 6312 S Fiddlers Circle Suite #354, Greenwood, CO. Ronnie Chapman, Vice President of O3 Home Solar, weighs in on the move into Colorado and the importance of providing the O3 model to the state's residents. "Our expansion into the Colorado market will serve as a cornerstone for the O3 brand. Our model ensures that the goals of each party are equally aligned and introducing this to Colorado residents will set a standard that will transcend the industry. This growth will allow us to continue our mission of not only providing solar but providing energy independence."

In addition to the recent expansions, O3 Home Solar has also begun promoting its new client ambassador program. The program is designed to empower customers with the ability to track their savings and then share their experiences with their friends, colleagues, and neighbors in order to earn additional income on the side. The Director of Marketing for O3 Home Solar, Craig Gardner says, "At O3 Home Solar, we pride ourselves on being with you every step of the way. From the initial meeting all the way through project completion, we are there by your side. The new client ambassador program allows us to not only stay engaged with our customers post-solar, but also provide them excellent incentives to make additional income and share the benefits solar with their family, friends, and community."

About O3 Energy

Since 2011, Dallas-based O3 Energy has provided energy solutions to heavy power users. It specializes in the development, construction, and operations of energy generation systems and facilities. The company provides clients with affordable clean energy through onsite generation. For more information, please visit o3energy.com

Media Contact: Preston Howell, O3 Energy [email protected]

SOURCE O3 Energy Corporation