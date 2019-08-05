O3 Industries Completes Acquisition of Peer39

NEW YORK, Aug. 5, 2019 /PRNewswire/ -- O 3 Industries, a New York based private equity firm, has announced the acquisition of Peer39, a division of Sizmek, Inc. Moving forward, Peer39 will be operated as a stand-alone entity with industry veterans Mario Diez and Alex White at the helm.

Peer39 is a provider of AI-powered contextual targeting and fraud protection technology for digital advertising. Peer39 offers the largest and most scaled set of data available from any data provider in the market. By taking a holistic semantic approach that goes beyond the words on the page and looks at the relationship between the words, Peer39 gains a better understanding of what the page's content actually says. Peer39's custom-category-builder and safety technology enables precision targeting, while protecting brand integrity.

"With GDPR in Europe and coming regulations in California, contextual data will become increasingly important for advertisers and agencies. The industry's reliance on third party data is clearly an issue. With this backdrop, contextual data represents a privacy friendly, scalable, and effective data asset that is poised for rapid growth," said Daniel Ozen, President of O 3 Industries. "Companies like Peer39 are well positioned to capitalize on that increased interest. Under Mario and Alex's leadership, we believe Peer39 will build upon its already strong market presence and become the 'go to' partner for contextual based page and video data, as well as brand safety needs."

O 3 Industries is a privately held investment vehicle with a strong focus on corporate divisional spin-outs and special situation transactions. Founded by two brothers, Jeremy and Daniel continue to dedicate themselves to growing O 3 Industries' portfolio through three driving principals: (i) a hands-on long-term investment approach, (ii) value creation through in depth operational expertise and (iii) institutional level underwriting.

Peer39 invented the category of Pre-Bid non-cookie based data starting with Semantic-based contextual categories, then Brand Safety and then Page Quality. Since then it has continued to scale at the pace of programmatic advertising and has brought to market many meaningful data points that advertisers find valuable.

