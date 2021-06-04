O3 Mining Announces Annual and Special Shareholder Meeting Results

Name Voted For

(#) Voted For

(%) Voted Withhold

(#) Voted Withhold

(%) John Burzynski 44,436,528 99.49% 228,846 0.51% José Vizquerra Benavides 44,576,411 99.80% 88,963 0.20% Murray John 42,938,312 96.13% 1,727,062 3.87% Patrick F.N. Anderson 44,567,655 99.78% 97,719 0.22% Keith McKay 44,441,354 99.50% 224,020 0.50% Amy Satov 44,444,269 99.50% 221,105 0.50% Bernardo Alvarez Calderon 44,574,349 99.80% 91,025 0.20% Elijah Tyshynski 44,577,398 99.80% 87,976 0.20% Mélissa Desrochers 44,468,061 99.56% 197,313 0.44%

About O3 Mining Inc.

O3 Mining Inc., an Osisko Group company, is a gold explorer and mine developer on the road to produce from its highly prospective gold camps in Québec, Canada. O3 Mining benefits from the support, previous mine-building success, and expertise of the Osisko team as it grows towards being a gold producer with several multi-million ounce deposits in Québec.

O3 Mining is well-capitalized and owns a 100% interest in all its properties (137,000 hectares) in Québec. O3 Mining trades on the TSX Venture Exchange (TSX.V: OIII) and OTC Markets (OTCQX: OIIIF). The company is focused on delivering superior returns to its shareholders and long-term benefits to its stakeholders. Further information can be found on our website at https://o3mining.com.

