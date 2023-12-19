O3 Mining Announces Election to Issue Common Shares in Satisfaction of Convertible Debenture Interest Obligation

News provided by

O3 Mining Inc.

19 Dec, 2023, 06:00 ET

TSXV:OIII| OTCQX:OIIIF - O3 Mining

TORONTO, Dec. 19, 2023 /PRNewswire/ - O3 Mining Inc. (TSXV: OIII) (OTCQX: OIIIF) ("O3 Mining" or the "Corporation") announces that in accordance with the terms of the senior unsecured convertible debenture issued on June 19, 2023 (the "Debenture"), it has elected to issue 150,721 common shares (the "Common Shares") at a price of C$1.66 per Common Share as payment for, and for the satisfaction of, C$250,000, representing 50% of the total interest due and payable by the Corporation in respect of the December 19, 2023 interest payment on the Debenture.

Continue Reading
O3 - News Release Announcing Interest Payment in Shares (CNW Group/O3 Mining Inc.)
View PDF
O3 - News Release Announcing Interest Payment in Shares (CNW Group/O3 Mining Inc.)

Pursuant to the Debenture, O3 Mining shall have the right, subject to the approval of the TSX Venture Exchange and other conditions set out in the Debenture, to elect to satisfy up to 50% of its interest obligation in respect of any interest period by the issuance of common shares of the Corporation at a price per share equal to the greater of (i) the volume weighted average price of the Corporation's common shares on the TSX Venture Exchange during the ten consecutive trading days ending on the trading day immediately precedent the applicable interest payment date, and (ii) the minimum price permitted by the TSX Venture Exchange.

The issuance of the Common Shares as payment in part for the interest owing on the Debenture will be subject to the terms and conditions of the Debenture as well as the receipt of all requisite approvals, including the approval of the TSX Venture Exchange.

About O3 Mining Inc.

O3 Mining Inc. is a gold explorer and mine developer on the road to produce from its highly prospective gold camps in Québec, Canada. O3 Mining benefits from the support and expertise of a team of industry leaders as it grows towards becoming a gold producer with several multi-million-ounce deposits in Québec.

O3 Mining is well-capitalized and owns a 100% interest in all its properties (66,000 hectares) in Québec. O3 Mining trades on the TSX Venture Exchange (TSXV: OIII) and OTC Markets (OTCQX: OIIIF). The Corporation is focused on delivering superior returns to its shareholders and long-term benefits to its stakeholders. Further information can be found on our website at https://o3mining.com.

Cautionary Note Regarding Forward-Looking Information

This news release contains "forward-looking information" within the meaning of the applicable Canadian securities legislation that is based on expectations, estimates, projections, and interpretations as at the date of this news release. Any statement that involves discussions with respect to predictions, expectations, interpretations, beliefs, plans, projections, objectives, assumptions, future events or performance, including the receipt of approval of the TSX Venture Exchange (often but not always using phrases such as "expects", or "does not expect", "is expected", "interpreted", "management's view", "anticipates" or "does not anticipate", "plans", "budget", "scheduled", "forecasts", "estimates", "believes" or "intends" or variations of such words and phrases or stating that certain actions, events or results "may" or "could", "would", "might" or "will" be taken to occur or be achieved) are not statements of historical fact and may be forward-looking information and are intended to identify forward-looking information. This forward-looking information is based on reasonable assumptions and estimates of management of the Corporation, at the time it was made, involves known and unknown risks, uncertainties and other factors which may cause the actual results, performance or achievements of the companies to be materially different from any future results, performance or achievements expressed or implied by such forward-looking information. Although the forward-looking information contained in this news release is based upon what management believes, or believed at the time, to be reasonable assumptions, the parties cannot assure shareholders and prospective purchasers of securities that actual results will be consistent with such forward-looking information, as there may be other factors that cause results not to be as anticipated, estimated or intended, and neither the Corporation nor any other person assumes responsibility for the accuracy and completeness of any such forward-looking information. The Corporation does not undertake, and assumes no obligation, to update or revise any such forward-looking statements or forward-looking information contained herein to reflect new events or circumstances, except as may be required by law.

Neither the TSX Venture Exchange nor its Regulation Services Provider (as that term is defined in the policies of the TSX Venture Exchange) accepts responsibility for the adequacy or accuracy of this news release. No stock exchange, securities commission or other regulatory authority has approved or disapproved the information contained herein.

SOURCE O3 Mining Inc.

Also from this source

O3 Mining Announces Closing of C$18.5 Million Non-Brokered Private Placement of Common and Flow-Through Shares

O3 Mining Announces Closing of C$18.5 Million Non-Brokered Private Placement of Common and Flow-Through Shares

/THIS NEWS RELEASE IS NOT FOR DISTRIBUTION TO U.S. NEWSWIRE SERVICES OR FOR DISSEMINATION IN THE UNITED STATES./ TSXV:OIII | OTCQX:OIIIF TORONTO, Dec....
O3 Mining Upsizes Previously-Announced Non-Brokered Private Placement Up To C$18.5 Million

O3 Mining Upsizes Previously-Announced Non-Brokered Private Placement Up To C$18.5 Million

/THIS NEWS RELEASE IS NOT FOR DISTRIBUTION TO U.S. NEWSWIRE SERVICES OR FOR DISSEMINATION IN THE UNITED STATES./ TORONTO, Dec. 1, 2023 /PRNewswire/ - ...
More Releases From This Source

Explore

Image1

Precious Metals

Image1

Banking & Financial Services

Image1

Mining & Metals

Image1

Mining & Metals

News Releases in Similar Topics

PRN Top Stories Newsletters

Sign up to get PRN’s top stories and curated news delivered to your inbox weekly!

Thank you for subscribing!

By signing up you agree to receive content from us.
Our newsletters contain tracking pixels to help us deliver unique content based on each subscriber's engagement and interests. For more information on how we will use your data to ensure we send you relevant content please visit our PRN Consumer Newsletter Privacy Notice. You can withdraw your consent at any time in the footer of every email you'll receive. Mit Ihrer Anmeldung erklären Sie sich damit einverstanden, Inhalte von uns zu erhalten.
Unsere Newsletter enthalten Zählpixel, die die Lieferung einzigartiger Inhalte in Bezug auf das Abonnement und die Interessen der einzelnen Abonnenten ermöglichen. Weitere Informationen über die Verwendung Ihrer Daten im Hinblick auf die Zusendung von relevanten Inhalten, finden Sie in unserer PRN Consumer Newsletter Privacy Notice. Ihre Zustimmung können Sie jederzeit in der Fußzeile jeder erhaltenen E-Mail widerrufen. En vous inscrivant à la newsletter, vous consentez à la réception de contenus de notre part.
Notre newsletter contient des pixels espions nous permettant la fourniture à chaque abonné, d’un contenu unique en lien avec ses souscriptions et intérêts. Pour de plus amples informations sur l’utilisation faite de vos données en vue de l’envoi des contenus concernés, nous vous invitons à consulter la politique de confidentialité disponible à partir du lien suivant PRN Consumer Newsletter Privacy Notice. Vous pouvez à tout moment revenir sur votre consentement par le biais des informations situées au bas de chaque e-mail reçu. Регистрирайки се, Вие се съгласявате да получавате информационно съдържание от нас. Нашите бюлетини съдържат проследяващи пиксели, които ни помагат да предоставяме уникално съдържание въз основа на ангажираността и интересите на всеки абонат. За повече информация относно начина, по който ще използваме Вашите данни, за да гарантираме, че Ви изпращаме подходящо съдържание, моля, направете справка с нашето Уведомление за поверителност на потребителския бюлетин на PRN. Можете да оттеглите съгласието си по всяко време в долния колонтитул на всеки от имейлите, които ще получите.