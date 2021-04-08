O3 Mining Appoints Mélissa Desrochers to the Board of Directors

Ms. Desrochers is an experienced consultant with a background in strategic communications and stakeholder engagement for major and complex projects within the mining industry. She studied communications, indigenous affairs, management and holds a Graduate degree in Project Management from the Université du Québec en Abitibi-Témiscamingue. She is currently a Public Affairs, Communications and Stakeholders Engagement Consultant for a Québec company. Her previous work experience includes Director of Government Relations and External Communication for Agnico Eagle Mines Limited, Communications and Community Relations Manager for Canadian Malartic Mine, and formerly co-owning a communications firm for several years in which she worked closely with stakeholders from the natural resources sector. Ms. Desrochers is also fluent in French and English.

Mr. José Vizquerra, O3 Mining's President and Chief Executive Officer commented: "On behalf of the Board and the Corporation, we are pleased to welcome Mélissa Desrochers to O3 Mining. Mélissa brings a diverse set of expertise in communications, government relations, and Indigenous and Non-indigenous community relations, which will enhance our Environmental, Social and Governance (ESG) efforts and complement our existing board members".



About O3 Mining Inc.

O3 Mining Inc., an Osisko Group company, is a gold explorer and mine developer ready to produce from its highly prospective gold camps in Québec, Canada. O3 Mining benefits from the support, previous mine-building success, and expertise of the Osisko team as it grows towards being a gold producer with several multi-million ounce deposits in Québec.

O3 Mining is well-capitalized and owns a 100% interest in all its properties (137,000 hectares) in Québec. O3 Mining trades on the TSX Venture Exchange (TSXV: OIII) and OTC Markets (OTCQX: OIIIF). The company is focused on delivering superior returns to its shareholders and long-term benefits to its stakeholders. Further information can be found on our website at https://o3mining.com

